Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Size of US$ 26.92 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.30%
The market is primarily driven by the extensive application of AAC across the residential & commercial sectors for constructing interior & exterior structures.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Industry: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The global autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) market reached a value of US$ 18.51 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 26.92 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.30% during 2022-2027. Autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC), also known as foam concrete, refers to a prefabricated, lightweight building material manufactured from sand, aggregates, quartz, lime, expansion agents, and gypsum. It is produced by adding a foaming agent to concrete in a mold, wire-cutting blocks or panels, and cooking them with steam. It contains an excessive amount of air which decreases the overall weight and density of the product. It is commercially available in varying forms, such as tiles, lintels, blocks, and panels. Owing to these properties, AAC is widely utilized for the rapid installation of roofs, walls, and floors due to its superior fire resistance, thermal insulation, durability, and energy efficiency.
Market Trends:
The market is primarily driven by the extensive application of AAC across the residential and commercial sectors for constructing interior and exterior structures. In addition, the escalating demand for lightweight construction materials and the increasing consumer inclination toward AAC are other major growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the shifting consumer preference for low-cost houses and the surging demand for soundproof buildings are contributing to the market growth. Besides this, various initiatives undertaken by governments of numerous nations to strengthen and renovate existing infrastructure are providing a positive thrust to market growth. Additionally, strategic collaboration among manufacturers and the increasing investments in the research and development (R&D) activities for producing industrial by-products through recycling AAC waste and reducing the disposal in landfills are anticipated to propel the market growth further. Other factors, including the expanding construction and development activities, the introduction of eco-friendly certified green building materials, and rising environmental consciousness among individuals, are creating a positive market outlook.
Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the autoclaved aerated concrete market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Aercon AAC
• AKG Gazbeton
• Bauroc AS
• Biltech Building Elements Limited
• Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd.
• CSR Limited
• Eastland Building Materials Co. Ltd.
• H+H International A/S
• HIL Limited
• JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.
• UAL Industries Limited
• UltraTech Cement Ltd. (Aditya Birla Group)
• Xella Group.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global autoclaved aerated concrete market based on type, application, end user and region.
Breakup by Type:
• Blocks
• Beams and Lintels
• Cladding Panels
• Roof Panels
• Wall Panels
• Floor Elements
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Construction Materials
• Road Construction
• Roof Insulation
• Bridge Sub-Structure
• Void Filling
• Others
Breakup by End User:
• Residential
• Non-Residential
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
