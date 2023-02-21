Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,397 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 363,830 in the last 365 days.

The importance of the American Library System is covered on Empowered, with Meg Ryan

The educational segment will feature why the system, and reading and research initiatives, continue to be a priority...

MIAMI, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Famed actress Meg Ryan will host an upcoming "Empowered" program featuring the American library system and it's important to society in the past and present. The episode will also explore the meaningful impact they serve in the lives of citizens across the nation. Related experts will be interviewed to share insightful information.

Libraries are a beloved feature in numerous towns and cities. They are a free resource providing access to knowledge on a plethora of topics to anyone with a library card. Libraries are significant players in the education industry and are the brains of most institutes, whether they are small or large schools, colleges, or universities.

Humankind is largely dependent on the internet for quick and easy information, but that information does not always yield the best results. Search engines supply info dependent on formulated questions or keywords, which means the results yielded are not always relevant to an individual's needs. In comparison, libraries offer a surplus of information that goes beyond that of an internet search inquiry.

Libraries are an essential part of the foundations of education and are a pillar of knowledge waiting to be explored. Empowered's team of creators worked closely with associated organizations and thought leaders in the sector to secure content for the episode and discuss some of the critical issues facing the library system. Meg Ryan will open the beginning of the program and close it out with related topical commentary.

Empowered is an educational program made for distribution across the U.S. A team of writers, producers, and editors collaborate to create an impactful and informational program, and the team has received multiple Telly awards for previous works.

Media Contact

Creative Development, Empowered hosted by Meg Ryan, 561-869-3966, info@empoweredprogram.com

 

SOURCE Empowered hosted by Meg Ryan

You just read:

The importance of the American Library System is covered on Empowered, with Meg Ryan

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.