The importance of the American Library System is covered on Empowered, with Meg Ryan

The educational segment will feature why the system, and reading and research initiatives, continue to be a priority...

MIAMI, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Famed actress Meg Ryan will host an upcoming "Empowered" program featuring the American library system and it's important to society in the past and present. The episode will also explore the meaningful impact they serve in the lives of citizens across the nation. Related experts will be interviewed to share insightful information.

Libraries are a beloved feature in numerous towns and cities. They are a free resource providing access to knowledge on a plethora of topics to anyone with a library card. Libraries are significant players in the education industry and are the brains of most institutes, whether they are small or large schools, colleges, or universities.

Humankind is largely dependent on the internet for quick and easy information, but that information does not always yield the best results. Search engines supply info dependent on formulated questions or keywords, which means the results yielded are not always relevant to an individual's needs. In comparison, libraries offer a surplus of information that goes beyond that of an internet search inquiry.

Libraries are an essential part of the foundations of education and are a pillar of knowledge waiting to be explored. Empowered's team of creators worked closely with associated organizations and thought leaders in the sector to secure content for the episode and discuss some of the critical issues facing the library system. Meg Ryan will open the beginning of the program and close it out with related topical commentary.

Empowered is an educational program made for distribution across the U.S. A team of writers, producers, and editors collaborate to create an impactful and informational program, and the team has received multiple Telly awards for previous works.

