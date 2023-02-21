Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Findlay RV in Las Vegas, Nevada to Lazydays

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Findlay RV in Las Vegas, Nevada from Cliff Findlay of Findlay Automotive Group and Michael Hohl of Michael Hohl Automotive to Lazydays Holdings, Inc.

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) February 21, 2023

Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Findlay RV in Las Vegas, Nevada from Cliff Findlay of Findlay Automotive Group and Michael Hohl of Michael Hohl Automotive to Lazydays Holdings, Inc.

Findlay RV was established in the mid 1980's by Ed Findlay and has remained at its current location since inception. Cliff Findlay joined his father's business, Findlay Oldsmobile, after he graduated college in 1970. In 1979, his father retired and Cliff became CEO. Findlay Automotive Group has grown to become the 19th highest volume automotive dealer in the nation, retailing nearly 30,000 new units in 2021. The group operates over 30 auto dealerships in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. Findlay RV in Las Vegas was the only RV dealership in the group's portfolio.

Michael Hohl has been in the automotive industry since 1984 and currently operates 5 dealerships in Nevada, including auto, RV, and Harley-Davidson.

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. In 2022, the company consummated 92 transactions, marking a record-breaking year. Jesse Stopnitzky, Senior Partner and Director of the RV Division at Performance Brokerage Services was the exclusive advisor for this transaction.

Tyler Corder, Chief Financial Officer of Findlay Automotive Group commented, "I had the pleasure to work with Jesse Stopnitzky of Performance Brokerage Services on our recent sale of Findlay RV. Jesse was extremely diligent and professional throughout the entire process. His knowledge of the RV business was a big asset, and I especially appreciated his honesty and straight-forward approach to the marketing and negotiation process. I highly recommend Jesse Stopnitzky and the team at Performance Brokerage Services."

Stopnitzky remarked, "We are proud to have been entrusted by the Findlay and Hohl families with the sale of Findlay RV. Findlay Automotive Group is regarded as one of the classiest organizations in the automotive industry and it has been an honor working with them over the years. Given the tremendous appetite for the Las Vegas market, we knew this would be a highly desired opportunity and we are thrilled to have identified Lazydays as the purchaser. We wish them great success with their acquisition and are excited to witness their continued growth first-hand. This was an exceptionally smooth transaction, which is attributed to the professionalism of all the organizations involved."

Lazydays, publicly traded as Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) was founded in 1976. The dealership group currently operates 19 locations across 12 states. This acquisition is Lazydays' first since July 2022 when the company purchased Dave's Claremore RV in Oklahoma, which was also facilitated by Performance Brokerage Services.

The dealership will remain at its current location at 4530 Boulder Highway in Las Vegas, Nevada.

