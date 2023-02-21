SPS named to IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 for 11th consecutive year

SPS, a leading outsourcing provider for business process solutions and innovative services in data management, has been named to the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' (IAOP) Global Outsourcing 100® list for the eleventh consecutive year, recognizing it as one of the world's top document management and business process outsourcing solutions providers.

ZURICH, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPS, a leading outsourcing provider for business process solutions and innovative services in data management, announced today that it has been named to the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' (IAOP) Global Outsourcing 100® list for the eleventh consecutive year.

The 2023 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. This list is based on applications received. Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations. Applications are assessed in four categories: Customer References, Awards and Certifications, Programs for Innovation and Corporate Social Responsibility.

Joerg Vollmer, CEO SPS, commented, "companies around the world are accelerating digital transformation to adapt to the rapidly changing needs of their workplace models, in addition to how they service their customers. SPS helps clients transform business processes and unleash the Power of Possibility by connecting the physical with the digital world through the combination of Human Power with Automation Technology. This recognition of SPS as a top global provider of document management and business process outsourcing solutions by IAOP confirms the success of our approach, and we are grateful for this recognition."

"In a year when service providers and advisors navigated new – or more intensified – challenges and disruption, the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100 demonstrated that they could and did rise to the occasion," said IAOP's CEO, Debi Hamill. "We are especially proud of these organizations that strived to excel, innovate and pave the way in unprecedented times. Congratulations, SPS, on being included among the very best in the world."

The official listing, which is composed of Leaders, Rising Stars and Advisors, is expected to be released in May.

About SPS

SPS is a leading outsourcing provider of innovative services in business processing and data management. Building on our Swiss foundations and global footprint, we are the trusted partner for process optimization and intelligent automation. With transformative end-to-end solutions, we create new possibilities for our clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, SPS operates in more than 20 countries and focuses on clients in banking, insurance, health and legal. SPS has more than 8,500 employees and is recognized with a world-class NPS by its global client base.

Learn more how SPS's people make an impact that matters at http://www.spsglobal.com.

About IAOP

IAOP is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit http://www.IAOP.org.

About The Global Outsourcing 100

As the global, standard-setting association and advocate for outsourcing professionals and the organizations they support, IAOP® annually produces subsequent research to help companies in their outsourcing decisions:

The Global Outsourcing 100 – the annual listing of the world's best outsourcing service providers – in its fourteenth year

The Global Outsourcing 100 and its sub-lists are essential references for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the best companies in the industry. The lists include companies worldwide that provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services — not just information technology and business process outsourcing, but also facility services, real estate and capital asset management, manufacturing and logistics. They include not only today's leaders but tomorrow's rising stars.

Companies of all sizes, from around the world and across the entire outsourcing industry - information technology outsourcing, business process outsourcing, facility services, real estate, design, testing, manufacturing and logistics, to name a few – can apply for inclusion on these lists. IAOP Membership IS NOT REQUIRED, nor is it considered in compiling the final lists.

To help ensure participation by a broad cross-section of the industry, The Global Outsourcing 100 list includes larger established global firms, referred to as 'Leaders,' smaller, faster-growing firms with less than $50 million per year in revenue and/or fewer than 5,000 employees, referred to as 'Rising Stars,' as well as 'Advisors,' regardless of size. Companies are first organized by Leader, Rising Star or Advisor criteria, then evaluated based on the four judging categories. The final list is composed of the top-scoring companies, regardless of type.

Media Contact

Janet Tarzia, SPS North America, 1-212-204-0779, janet.tarzia@spsglobal.com

Kate Tulloch-Hammond, IAOP, 845-452-0600 x122, kate.hammond@IAOP.org

SOURCE SPS North America