Quintus Launches Scalable Press for Solid-State Battery Production

Battery presses from Quintus Technologies will play a key role for research, development, and mass production of solid-state batteries. In recent years, the company has received a substantial number of orders for its battery presses, which range in capacity from laboratory scale to pilot production models.

Propelled by the drive for increased energy storage capacity, especially in the vibrant market for electric vehicles (EVs), the advent of solid-state batteries overcomes many significant drawbacks of current technologies.

"Thermal runaways in lithium-ion batteries are a continuing discussion topic with respect to personal safety in the automotive and electronics industry," explains Jan Söderström, CEO and President, Quintus Technologies. "Unlike conventional lithium-ion cells, solid-state batteries do not contain a liquid electrolyte, making them inherently safer whilst offering the added benefits of improved energy density, shorter charging times, and a smaller carbon footprint."

Experiments have shown that extremely high pressure should be applied (from 5,000 to 6,000 bar/72,518 to 87,022 psi) in combination with elevated temperatures (up to 200°C/392°F) to densify the solid-state cells, removing porosity and voids and ensuring interfacial contact between the active components. Consequently, an enhanced conductivity leads to superior electrochemical performance.

Isostatic pressing is also used in the lamination of individual components that are necessary to drive the development of future battery technologies. Common application areas include cathodes, anodes, and composite materials as well as electrolyte compaction.

The considerable number of battery press orders Quintus has received come from companies around the globe in the solid-state battery manufacturing chain, from R&D to pilot-scale production. Engineered for energy efficiency, the presses are equipped with full digital connectivity with modern human-machine interfaces and predictive maintenance.

"Solid-state batteries will account for a significant share of the battery market in the coming years, especially in the automotive, aerospace, and consumer electronics sectors," Mr. Söderström observes. "This fast-growing segment is helping to drive electrification and energy storage in a sustainable and positive direction.

"As the leader in the production of high pressure equipment for more than 70 years, we are focused on the development of long-term customer relationships," Mr. Söderström continues, "offerings such as access to global research partners and trials in our Customer Application Centers strengthen our relationships with solid-state battery companies throughout the supply chain. We are committed to helping the planet through the use of our high pressure technology in close partnership with the industry."



