The Rise of Smart Containers and IoT Devices

Chicago, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Smart Container Market adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices has been rapidly increasing across a wide range of industries in recent years. The development of smart containers is one of the areas where IoT technology is having a significant impact. These containers are outfitted with a variety of sensors and other Internet of Things devices that enable them to monitor and manage various aspects of the shipping and logistics process.

Smart Containers and the Push for Efficiency: How IoT Devices are Helping Companies Streamline Operations

Smart containers use a variety of Internet of Things sensors and devices to provide real-time tracking and monitoring of a variety of variables. These can include location tracking, temperature and humidity monitoring, shock and vibration monitoring, and more. By providing this level of detailed monitoring, smart containers are able to help shipping and logistics companies to better manage.

A number of factors are driving the adoption of smart containers, including the need for increased efficiency and cost savings in the shipping and logistics industry. Companies are under pressure to improve their logistics operations and reduce the time it takes to transport goods from one location to another as consumer expectations for fast and reliable shipping rise. Smart containers contribute to this goal by providing more accurate and detailed information about the status of goods in transit, allowing businesses to manage their supply chains more effectively.

Smart containers help to improve the overall safety and security of the shipping and logistics process in addition to increasing efficiency and lowering costs. It is easier to detect and respond to potential issues before they become major problems with real-time tracking and monitoring of variables such as temperature and humidity. This can help to prevent spoilage and other types of damage to goods in transit, lowering the risk of losses for businesses and ensuring high-quality products for customers.

Smart Container Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details­­­­­­­ Market Size Value in 2022 USD 3.9 Billion Revenue Forecast in 2027 USD 9.7 Billion Growth Rate 19.6% Market Size Available for Years 2018–2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Offering,

Technology,

Vertical, and

Region Geographic Regions Covered North America,

Europe,

Asia Pacific, and

RoW Companies Covered ORBCOMM Inc. (US),

SkyCell AG (Switzerland),

Traxens (France),

Phillips connect (US),

Globe Tracker (Denmark),

Nexxiot AG (Switzerland),

Sealand – A Maersk Company (US),

MSC (Switzerland),

Ambrosus AG (Switzerland),

ZillionSource (US),

Berlinger & Co. AG (Switzerland), and

Shenzhen CIMC Technology Co., Ltd. (China).

A total of 25 players are profiled in the report.

The Role of IoT Technology and Smart Containers

Advances in IoT technology, such as the development of more advanced sensors and other devices, are also driving the increased adoption of smart containers. Smart containers are likely to become more popular in the coming years as these technologies continue to evolve and improve. This has the potential to have a significant impact on the shipping and logistics industry, assisting in driving greater efficiency, reducing waste and spoilage, and improving overall customer satisfaction.

"Browse in-depth TOC on "Smart Container Market Growth Drivers"­­­­­­­­

248 – Tables

57 – Figures

259 – Pages

Overall, the use of smart containers demonstrates the growing importance of IoT technology in the shipping and logistics industry. Smart containers are likely to play an increasingly important role in the coming years as companies seek new ways to improve their operations and meet the changing needs of customers. Whether you are a shipping and logistics professional or a consumer, the benefits of smart containers are obvious, and this technology is likely to see even greater adoption in the coming years.

