Vistafolia Is At The Forefront Of Bringing Artificial Green Walls To Life

Vistafolia Edinburgh Roof Garden

UNITED KINGDOM , February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vistafolia's state-of-the-art artificial green walls offer a revolutionary new way to re-invent any space, whether it's residential or commercial. Their artificial green walls are ultra-realistic and covered with lush, vibrant foliage that adds that extra dimension to any home or building. Not only are these eye-catching displays of flora a joy to look at, but they are also easy to maintain; with just a light dusting or hosing needed occasionally, these beautiful artificial green walls can stay vibrant for years to come.

Installation is a breeze using their innovative fixings, while their Colour boxes give your green wall added colour and depth. Best of all, their industry-leading Fire and UV certificates guarantee their security and longevity in all settings.

Vistafolia Enhances the Vista For An Edinburgh Terrace

At Vistafolia, they recognise that today’s clients put a premium on both form and function. So when challenged to enhance an already breathtaking Edinburgh skyline view, whilst creating rooftop privacy, Vistafolia had the perfect solution.

Installing a living wall on a roof terrace would be particularly challenging due to normally exposed conditions, such as wind and low levels of natural sunlight. While a real living wall would struggle in these conditions, Vistafolia's artificial green walls are ideally suited. Hyper-realistic in design, one would hardly know the difference. Yet, this rooftop garden requires very little care or maintenance over time, and its lightweight design places minimal strain on structures, making them the perfect addition to rooftop spaces.

The jewel in this crown was the flexibility of the panels and the creativity of the Vistafolia team. Because Vistafolia’s green wall panels can be easily cut with any shape or size in mind, a unique solution was devised. The roof garden was designed to leave a 'viewing slot' within the green wall, so the client could enjoy the vibrancy and freshness of their garden, whilst still enjoying their own personal panorama from their outdoor space.

Vistafolia artificial green walls are a durable and beautiful solution for any outdoor area, thriving in environments that living plants simply cannot. Fire-retardant and guaranteed to meet the highest standards, these convenient solutions are easy to install, require low maintenance and come at a lower cost than real plants. Plus, their light weight can fit on weaker fence panels without risking damage - keeping your wall looking lush and vibrant year-round no matter the temperature or weather conditions.

Vistafolia is one step ahead of its competitors with uncompromising standards for quality, setting a new benchmark for excellence. Tests and assessments guarantee their products to the highest specification and each wall comes with an impressive guarantee - so you can have peace of mind. Furthermore, they provide a full service from consultation through to after-sales care and customer satisfaction, offering something most competitors lack. With features such as the unique three-panel solution, customisation for seasonality or colour theme and market-leading UV ratings and freeze/thaw testing, it’s clear Vistafolia goes above and beyond in order to ensure excellence in every product that leaves their factory. Constant research into new ways to increase sustainability makes them a leader in the artificial green wall industry.

Artificial Green Walls Are An Ecologically Friendly Solution

Vistafolia is proud that through their internal research and partnership with Brothers Make, their artificial green wall panels can now be recycled and re-purposed. Making Vistafolia the only artificial plant wall supplier with the knowledge and ability to do this. With their commitment to creating an ecologically friendly solution, they believe this innovation will make their artificial green walls a more sustainable choice for any consumer looking for a greener alternative.

Vistafolia provides a fantastic solution for homes, gardens, retail spaces, and commercial properties. They’re a chic and on-trend addition no matter the setting. Create a stunning focal point whilst echoing the beauty of nature with ease – artificial green walls really do have it all.