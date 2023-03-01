ATEM Structural Discovery Announces Opening of a Cryo-EM lab in Germany
We now established a highly efficient cryo-EM platform that is specifically dedicated to industrial demands, giving our customers the opportunity to rationalize their drug design.”REMSCHEID, NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA, GERMANY, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATEM Structural Discovery today announced the opening of a new, state-of-the-art laboratory in the German city of Remscheid. The laboratory will provide an extensive range of cryo-EM services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, granting access for clients to gain unique insights into the quality and mechanistic foundations of advanced drug candidates and products.
— Dr. Karl Bertram, co-founder of ATEM
“For a long time, cryo-EM was a method almost exclusively used in academia,” said Dr. Karl Bertram, one of the two co-founders of ATEM. “We now established a highly efficient cryo-EM platform that is specifically dedicated to industrial demands, giving our customers the opportunity to rationalize their drug design and significantly advance their quality control applications.”
ATEM aims at the very center of cryo-EM technology. The new facility is equipped with state-of-the-art hardware, including two electron microscopes and the high-performance computational equipment necessary to process large amounts of incoming raw data. Their scientific team has dedicated experience in cryo-EM, AI software development, and biochemistry.
ATEM’s dedicated focus on cryo-EM allows the company to offer extensive services, including analyzes of gene delivery products such as viral vectors (i.e AAVs) and lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) with single particle precision, as well as 3D structural determination of protein targets. Some of these targets are notoriously difficult to study, but understanding their mechanism of action and interaction with drug (candidate) molecules often reveals essential functional details that are indispensable to accelerating drug design. ATEM continuously works toward expanding its cryo-EM platform and leverages powerful artificial intelligence (AI) technology to solve some of the most sought-after questions about how proteins lead to diseases.
Beginning in Q2 2023, the ATEM facility will also be one of the few worldwide to offer GMP (cryo)-EM services, in conjunction with Charles River’s established GMP facility in Erkrath, Germany. The strategic partnership was announced in October 2021, to provide Charles River’s diverse client-base access to ATEM’s cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) service solutions.
“We are extremely excited to continue deepening our partnership with ATEM,” said Kerstin Dolph, Corporate Senior Vice President, Biologics Solutions, Charles River. “Their ability to provide early insights into lead candidates increases speed and efficiency to our clients, ultimately supporting of the goal of delivering novel therapeutics to patients.”
ATEM and Charles River’s collaboration commits to providing the highest quality cryo-EM services to clients worldwide, with a dedication to advance and innovate the future of drug design.
About ATEM Structural Discovery
ATEM Structural Discovery is dedicated to offering state-of-the-art cryo-EM solutions, at scale, to clients in the pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries. With their innovative technology and experience, they support the most challenging structure-based discovery and quality control efforts. Their fully integrated, proprietary cryo-EM platform allows structural elucidation of previously unfeasible targets in their rational drug design campaigns. Find out how ATEM can accelerate your drug discovery at www.atem.bio.
About Charles River
Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies, and leading academic institutions around the globe to accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about their unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.
