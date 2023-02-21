India Confectionery Market 2023: Size Worth INR 485.9 Billion by 2028 | Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.3%
The India confectionery market size reached INR 338.2 Billion in 2022 & expects to reach INR 485.9 Billion by 2028, growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during 2023-2028.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Confectionery Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the India confectionery market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The confectionery market size in india reached INR 338.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 485.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during 2023-2028.
Confectionery products are rich in sugar or similar sweeteners. It includes chocolates and non-chocolate candy such as gum, ice cream, and frozen desserts, sweet baked goods such as cookies, cakes, and pastries, and other sweet products such as jams, jellies, and preserves. An excellent collection of confectionery products in India is categorized as chocolate confectionery and sugar confectionery. The popularity and demand for sugar-free confectionery products are propelling the market.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-confectionery-market/requestsample
India Confectionery Market Trends:
The global market is majorly driven by significant growth in the food and beverage industry. In line with this, increasing per capita consumption of these products is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, consumers’ inclination toward gifting these products, rising disposable income, and rapid urbanization across the country are other growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, the continuous development and attractive packaging increase the demand for confectionery products.
Moreover, ongoing changing consumer behavior and dietary habit are catalyzing the market. Besides this, growing trends toward consumers buying confectionery products made with natural ingredients are gaining traction among consumers. Other factors, including heavy investment by the key market players in advertising campaigns, demand for premium chocolates, and wide availability of these products, are providing a boost to the product demand.
Explore the Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-confectionery-market
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
• Hard-boiled Sweets
• Mints
• Gums and Jellies
• Chocolate
• Caramels and Toffees
• Medicated Confectionery
• Fine Bakery Wares
• Others
Breakup by Age Group:
• Children
• Adult
• Geriatric
Breakup by Price Point:
• Economy
• Mid-range
• Luxury
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Pharmaceutical and Drug Stores
• Online Stores
• Others
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Breakup by Region:
• North India
• West and Central India
• South India
• East India
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current, and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Explore the Latest Research Reports 2023 by IMARC Group:
• Global Confectionery Market Research Report
• India Real Estate Market 2023: https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/india-real-estate-market-analysis-2023-growth-cagr-of-92-industry-outlook-trends-size-share-future-forecast-by-2028_631436.html
• Logistics Market 2023: https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/logistics-industry-overview-outlook-size-share-growth-trends-revenue-statistics-and-market-report-202328_637315.html
• Cloud Gaming Market 2023: https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/cloud-gaming-market-size-us-135813-million-2023-growth-cagr-475-analysis-share-trends-top-companies-report-2028_637796.html
• Subscription Box Market 2023: https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/subscription-box-market-trend-2023-growth-cagr-1783-size-top-companies-share-industry-analysis-statistics-research-report-2028_637994.html
• Animal Health Market 2023: https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/animal-health-market-2023-size-us-452-billion-growth-cagr-336-trends-top-companies-share-research-report-2028_638240.html
• Hard Seltzer Market 2023: https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/hard-seltzer-market-share-2023-size-us-135-billion-growth-cagr-1346-analysis-global-trends-top-companies-forecast-report-2028_638242.html
• Carbon Black Market 2023: https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/carbon-black-market-size-share-price-growth-forecast-20232028_638655.html
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+ +1 6317911145
email us here