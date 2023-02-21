RTA Furniture Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 19.1 Billion by 2028, Industry CAGR 5.5% | IMARC Group
RTA furniture, also known as knock-down, flat-pack, or kit furniture, offers the convenience of assembling it on site.BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “RTA Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.' the RTA furniture market size reached US$ 13.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during 2023-2028.
RTA furniture, also known as knock-down, flat-pack, or kit furniture, offers the convenience of assembling it on site. It is also considered appropriate for optimizing small spaces on account of its dismantling properties. Some of the most common RTA furniture includes desks, tables, sofas, cabinets, chairs, beds, and wardrobes. It is manufactured from glass, wood and steel, and are either shipped flat-packed or unassembled. They can be customized as per the customer’s requirements and are available in numerous materials, sizes, and designs. In recent years, RTA furniture has gained traction due to its extensive adoption in commercial and residential complexes.
RTA Furniture Market Trends:
One of the primary factors driving the market is the rising preference for flexible furniture amongst the masses. Other than this, the shifting preferences of young consumers toward space-saving furniture are creating a positive influence on the market. As a result, RTA furniture is widely employed in apartments and offices with limited spaces. Besides this, the expanding real-estate sector, increasing urbanization, and discretionary expenditure on furnishing products are propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the growing trend of working from home (WFH) has led to a rise in the demand for home office furniture, thus strengthening the market growth. Along with this, the numerous product innovations, such as the introduction of click furniture technology which reduces the usage of nuts and bolts for assembling the furniture, are creating lucrative growth opportunities for the leading players in the market. Moreover, the vigorous promotional activities by key players and the easy accessibility of the product through online retail channels are escalating the demand for RTA furniture. Other growth-inducing factors include increasing expenditure capacities of the customers and excellent-quality furnishing products.
RTA Furniture Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global RTA furniture market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Ashley HomeStore
• Bush Furniture
• Flexsteel Industries Inc
• Homestar Corporation
• Inter IKEA Systems B.V
• Prepac Manufacturing Ltd
• Sauder Woodworking Co
• Simplicity Sofas
• South Shore Furniture
• Tvilum A/S
• Walker Edison Furniture Company LLC
• Whalen Furniture
• Li & Fung Limited
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global RTA furniture market on the basis of product, material, distribution channel and end user.
Breakup by Product:
• Tables
• Chairs and Sofas
• Storage
• Beds
• Others
Breakup by Material:
• Wood
• Glass
• Steel
• Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Specialty Stores
• Flagship Stores
• Home Centers
• Online Stores
• Others
Breakup by End User:
• Residential
• Commercial
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
