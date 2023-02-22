The Diamond Oak Now Buying Jean Schlumberger Jewelry

The iconic and fantastical creations of Jean Schlumberger continue to dazzle in New York City’s renowned Diamond District.

As one of the most gifted artists and jewelry designers of all time, Schlumberger’s dedication to craftsmanship was unparalleled. From his masterful woven gold designs, mixing 18k gold and platinum, the Schlumberger bracelets, earrings, bangles, and his spectacular wire work---which some say borders on sculpture art---to the paillonné enamel pieces which involve a labor-intensive process of layering enamel over 18k yellow gold.

It is worldwide unanimous. Jean Schlumberger’s designs are jewelry art.

“And it’s a natural fit for us to sell Jean Schlumberger Jewelry,” says Alon Mor, Owner, and Founder of The Diamond Oak. “Our focus, and our reputation, is not only to create or sell fine jewelry. It is a commitment to celebrate profound moments and life's milestones, with precious and meaningful gifts that will be cherished for a lifetime.

“We constantly look for ways to not only bring the most value to our customers but also maintain the valuable tradition of exceptional jewelry pieces, like the legendary creations of Jean Schlumberger. The Jean Schlumberger watches and jewelry available at The Diamond Oak has been designed with meticulous design and extraordinary care.”

The Diamond Oak now sells Jean Schlumberger jewelry pieces. And, for decades, Jean Schlumberger designs have been synonymous with sophistication and style, coveted and collected by actresses, royal families, international socialites, and some of the world’s most fashionable women such as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn, and others.

About The Diamond Oak

Diamonds and Jewelry are ultimately about connection and devotion. Loved one to loved one, of course, but also buyer to seller. My intention behind The Diamond Oak is not simply to sell or create fine jewelry, but to facilitate the celebration of profound moments and life's milestones with precious and meaningful gifts, to be cherished for a lifetime, and to continue as a legacy for future generations. It’s one of the reasons why I chose THE DIAMOND OAK as a name. In many cultures, it symbolizes strength, connection, and community...and "Oak" is the literal translation of "Alon" אלון from Hebrew.

