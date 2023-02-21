Green Data Center Market Value to Achieve USD 303.9 Billion in 2031

Green Data Center Market Value

Growth in the complexity of green data center as a result of scalability & increase the cost of green data center technology will fuel market demand.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report projects that the global green data center market, which produced $49.7 billion in 2021, would increase at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2022 to 2031 to reach $303.9 billion.

The global market for green data centres is being driven by the increased use of high-end cloud computing in businesses, a rise in the demand for scalability, and an increase in spending on green data centre technologies. Growing demand for managed services and growing privacy concerns, however, restrain industry expansion. The demand for multi-cloud and network upgrades to accommodate 5G, on the other hand, is expected to increase in the future, creating new opportunities.

As green data centre solutions are efficient and ecologically friendly in terms of data storage and energy consumption, they accounted for roughly three-fifths of the worldwide green data centre market by component in 2021. The highest CAGR of 21.2% is anticipated for the services segment during the forecast period, owing to the rapid uptake of professional services for the integration and deployment of green data centre solutions.

The media and entertainment sector is predicted to have the highest CAGR of 24.0% from 2022 to 2031 among all industrial verticals. The media and entertainment sector's growing data traffic and storage requirements are to blame for this. Due to the demand for sustainable data management, the BFSI sector had the lion's share in 2021 and contributed to more than one-fifth of the worldwide green data centre market.

In 2021, the big business market segment, which made up more than half of the global green data centre market, dominated the industry in terms of revenue creation. This is a result of huge businesses switching to green data centres for energy that is both efficient and affordable. Nonetheless, due to their quick technical advancement and investment, SMEs are anticipated to see the greatest CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period.

Due to infrastructure expansion and technology acceptance in nations like the U.S. and Canada, the North American region accounted for about two-fifths of the worldwide green data centre market in 2021. However, due to the region's increased economic and digital transformation, the market in Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR of 24.7% during the projection period.

Key market players -

• ABB LTD

• Cyber Power Systems

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• Delta Electronics, Inc.

• Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

• Eaton Corporation

• Hewlett-Packard

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM Corporation

• NEC Corporation

• Nortek Air Solutions

• NTT Corporation

• Schneider Electric

• ZutaCore

