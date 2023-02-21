The Diamond Oak Continues to Buy Patek Philippe Luxury Watches and Jewelry

The Diamond Oak is the source of the exquisite precision and artistry that is Switzerland’s legendary Patek Philippe.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tradition not only continues, but it is more exquisite and dazzling than ever!

The Diamond Oak, with its exceptional and uncompromising expertise and reputation for fine watches, luxury diamond engagement rings, brooches and pins, hard-to-find antique and vintage selections, and high-end custom jewelry, continues to buy and sell Patek Philippe luxury watches and jewelry.

The legendary secret of the sought-after Patek Philippe fine watches is ‘the human touch.’ The irreplaceable skill of hand-finishing. Every element of the world-renowned Patek Philippe timepiece----including the movement, the inside and outside of the case, the dial, and the tiny pushpieces---is immaculately and precision hand-finished by skilled Swiss craftsmen.

The same care, artistry, and attention to precision and detail are vital aspects of the Patek Philippe jewelry collections, each beautifully crafted by hand. Whether it is 18-carat yellow, white, or rose gold and adorned with flawless diamonds or precious stones such as onyx, lapis lazuli, or agate. It is Patek Philippe. It is ironic. And it is part of The Diamond Oak collection.

“Because our specialty, and our 30-year tradition, is not only to offer the finest selection of exceptional luxury watches and dazzling jewelry pieces,” explains Alon Mor, Owner, and Founder of The Diamond Oak, with its unparalleled selection of luxury diamond engagement rings, hard-to-find antique, vintage, high-end custom pieces and Patek Philippe luxury watches and jewelry in New York City’s fabled Diamond District.

“Our reputation is also about maximizing value for our customers.,” he adds. “Selling Patek Philippe is consistent with what we do, and how we do it. From the very beginning, The Diamond Oak has maintained an unconditional commitment to luxury and exceptional quality, by exclusively focusing on must-have, luxury brands, like Tiffany, Cartier, Bulgari, Harry Winston, and Patek Philippe.”

About The Diamond Oak

Diamonds and Jewelry are ultimately about connection and devotion. Loved one to loved one, of course, but also buyer to seller. My intention behind The Diamond Oak is not simply to sell or create fine jewelry, but to facilitate the celebration of profound moments and life's milestones with precious and meaningful gifts, to be cherished for a lifetime, and to continue as a legacy for future generations. It’s one of the reasons why I chose THE DIAMOND OAK as a name. In many cultures, it symbolizes strength, connection, and community...and "Oak" is the literal translation of "Alon" אלון from Hebrew.

