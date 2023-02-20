Submit Release
AB57 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary - 2023-02-20

WISCONSIN, February 20 - An Act to repeal 971.37; to amend 20.410 (1) (gL), 20.437 (1) (hh), 814.75 (8), 814.75 (8m), 814.76 (6), 814.80 (6), 814.81 (6), 971.38 (1) and 971.39 (1) (intro.); and to create 967.056 and 968.075 (7) (c) of the statutes; Relating to: dismissing or amending certain criminal charges and deferred prosecution agreements for certain crimes.

Status: A - Judiciary

