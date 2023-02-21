Global Bioenergies successfully hits milestone in Shell collaboration and signs follow-on agreement

Evry, 21 February 2023 – Global Bioenergies announces having hit a key milestone in the Shell agreement signed in November 2022 in the field of renewable road fuels research. As a consequence, Shell and Global Bioenergies signed an extension to the initial agreement to pursue further research and start the development of innovative solutions based on Global Bioenergies' process.

Marc Delcourt, Co-founder and CEO Global Bioenergies, declares: "Our relationship with Shell could not have started better, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership."

Matthias Mundt, General Manager Fuels Tech Future Mobility Portfolio at Shell, says: "We see promising results, and are keen to extending our R&D agreement to push the boundaries and explore the possibilities provided by bio-sourced isobutene in the field of low carbon fuels."

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies converts plant-derived resources into compounds used in the cosmetics industry, as well as the energy and materials sectors. After launching the first long-lasting and natural make-up brand LAST® in 2021, Global Bioenergies is now marketing Isonaturane® 12, its key ingredient, to major cosmetics companies to improve the naturalness of their formulas whilst improving their carbon footprint. In the long run, Global Bioenergies is also aiming at cutting CO 2 emissions in the aviation and road sector and thereby curb global warming. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE).

