Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,359 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 363,707 in the last 365 days.

North America Commercial Nuclear Power Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the North America Commercial Nuclear Power Market is estimated to be valued at USD 14.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 17.1 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The market for commercial nuclear power is primarily being driven by an expansion in global industrialization and R&D initiatives in a number of different nations. The rapid adoption of these materials in the automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and other industries is fueling the demand for commercial nuclear power. Furthermore, as countries become more populous in the North American region, the demand for power has gradually increased.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on "North America Commercial Nuclear Power Market - Forecast to 2028''

Key Market Insights

  • As per the reactor type outlook, the Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR) segment is anticipated to be the largest-growing segment in the North America Commercial Nuclear Power market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the carrier type outlook, the Island Equipment segment is expected to be the largest-growing segment in the North America Commercial Nuclear Power market
  • As per the application outlook, the Electricity Power Generation segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the North America Commercial Nuclear Power market from 2023 to 2028
  • The United States is analyzed to dominate the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • BWX Technologies Inc., Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd, Mitsubishi, Heavy Industries Ltd, GE-Hitachi Nuclear Energy Inc., Westinghouse Electric Company LLC, Babcock and Wilcox Company, Exelon Generation Co. LLC, Toshiba, STP Nuclear Operating Company, and Bechtel Group Inc among others, are some of the key players in the North America Commercial Nuclear Power market

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/north-america-commercial-nuclear-power-market-3941

Reactor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR)
  • Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR)
  • Boiling Water Reactor (BWR)
  • Light Water Graphite Reactor (LWGR)
  • Gas Cooled Reactor (GCR)
  • Others

Carrier Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Island Equipment
  • Auxiliary Equipment

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Electricity Power Generation
  • Life-science & Research
  • Industrial Applications
  • Space & Defense Research
  • Others

By Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)        

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

You just read:

North America Commercial Nuclear Power Market Size

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.