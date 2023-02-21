Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,361 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 363,751 in the last 365 days.

XNK Therapeutics to present at Redeye's Regenerative Medicine/Cell Therapy event on February 22

HUDDINGE, Sweden, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB's CEO Johan Liwing will present at Redeye's Regenerative Medicine/Cell Therapy event on February 22 between 09:00-12:00 CET.

XNK's presentation starts at 09:10 and is followed at 09:55 by a panel discussion regarding cell therapy for cancer.

The presentation is broadcasted live starting at 09:00 and can be followed at: https://www.redeye.se/events/868745/redeye-theme-regenerative-medicine-cell-therapy-2

For more information, please contact:

Johan Liwing, CEO, XNK Therapeutics
Tel: +46 706 70 36 75
E-mail: johan.liwing@xnktherapeutics.com

About XNK Therapeutics AB

XNK Therapeutics is a clinical stage, immunotherapy company focusing its efforts on treating cancer by developing novel NK cell-based therapies. The company is at the forefront of the development of autologous NK cell-based products using its proprietary technology platform. The company's platform technology and lead investigational candidate drug is developed specifically to target cancers, including settings where allogeneic cell products are not readily applicable. The Company's objective is for its NK cell-based products to constitute key components in the cancer treatments of tomorrow. XNK Therapeutics is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more info, please visit http://www.xnktherapeutics.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xnk-therapeutics-to-present-at-redeyes-regenerative-medicinecell-therapy-event-on-february-22-301751447.html

SOURCE XNK Therapeutics AB

You just read:

XNK Therapeutics to present at Redeye's Regenerative Medicine/Cell Therapy event on February 22

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.