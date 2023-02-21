Global Cholesterol Lowering Drugs Market Size worth US$ 64.62 billion by 2030 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global cholesterol lowering drugs market is expected to clock US$ 64.62 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled "Cholesterol Lowering Drugs Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030"

Growth Drivers

During the projection period, it is anticipated that the global market for cholesterol-lowering drugs would expand moderately. The introduction of new drug classes, alterations in lifestyles, a decline in activity, and an increase in the consumption of saturated and trans fats are some of the factors that are projected to spur the market expansion for cholesterol-lowering medications. Additionally, rising drinking and smoking rates raise the danger of elevated cholesterol, fueling market expansion. The presence of generic versions of popular brand-name medications and the severe statin side effects that include rhabdomyolysis are anticipated to impede market expansion during the projection period. On the other hand, promising potential in developing nations are anticipated to offer considerable opportunities for the manufacturers in the industrial sector. the development of more potent treatments like PCSK9 inhibitors and bempedoic acid.

The global cholesterol lowering drugs market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Drug Class, Indication, Distribution Channel, and Region

Excerpts from ‘By Drug Class Segmentation'

Based on drug class, the global cholesterol lowering drugs market has been divided into:

Statins

PCSK9 inhibitors

Bile Acid Sequestrants

Cholesterol Absorption Inhibitors

Others

The section of medications used to decrease cholesterol that is dominated by statins. A group of drugs known as statins are the most frequently prescribed treatment for lowering LDL cholesterol. In terms of lowering LDL-C levels and preventing CV events, these drugs are among the most regularly prescribed in the world. They are also thought to be the finest lipid-reducing choices available right now. They are the most effective drugs for preventing coronary heart disease, heart attacks, strokes, and mortality. PCSK9 inhibitors are effective at lowering cholesterol, just like statins. These medications offer an option for those who are unable to take statins. People who possess the gene proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 do so (PCSK9). It determines the body's total number of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) receptors. Thus, these receptors regulate the amount of LDL cholesterol that enters our bloodstream. Changes to this gene can reduce the amount of LDL receptors. Medication for PCSK9 works by preventing the gene encoded PCSK9 enzyme from doing its job.

Excerpts from ‘By Indication Segmentation'

Based on indication, the global cholesterol lowering drugs market has been subdivided into:

Hypercholesterolemia

Hyperlipidemia

Cardiovascular Disease

Others

The main risk associated with having too much cholesterol is heart disease, which can cause death from a heart attack. If the cholesterol level is excessively high, the arterial walls may harden. Over time, this buildup, also known as plaque, causes atherosclerosis, or the hardening of the arteries. Localized constriction of the arteries supplying the heart can reduce blood flow to a section of the heart muscle. Thus, the market for cholesterol-lowering medications worldwide is dominated by the cardiovascular disease category.

Excerpts from ‘By Distribution Channel Segmentation'

Based on distribution channel, the global cholesterol lowering drugs market has been divided into:

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

The majority of the global market share is held by the hospital pharmacy segment. This is a result of the hospitals' accessibility to prescription medications and high patient traffic. Patients prefer buying statins from the closest possible source, which is the hospital pharmacy, because they are a medication that is only available with a prescription.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation'

Based on region, the global cholesterol lowering drugs market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Europe is the largest contributor to the market because of the rising prevalence of high cholesterol in key European countries like Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, increased per capita income expenditures, and improved healthcare infrastructure. North America now controls the market due to changes in lifestyle, significant investment in the healthcare industry, and an increase in heart diseases. Asia Pacific is expected to have significant market growth as a result of increased healthcare awareness, expanding government initiatives in the healthcare sector, and an increase in research activities.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global cholesterol lowering drugs market are:

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Merck & Co.

AbbVie Inc.

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca Plc

Amgen Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS)

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Sanofi.

