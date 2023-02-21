Hotel GM and Senior Executives sharing Company Culture and Experience with IFTM students

MACAU, February 21 - The General Manager and 12 Senior Executives from W Macau – Studio City visited Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) on 10 Feb 2023 and were warmly welcomed by the President, the Vice president, the Registrar, two School Directors and Academic Coordinators of related programmes.

Mr. Adrian Chan, the General Manager and Mr. Dennif Lai, the Director of Human Resources provided a talk to introduce W Hotels and to share its brand culture with IFTM fourth-year students. W Macau – Studio City is the first hotel under the brand arriving Macao via the strategic partnership between Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Marriott International. During the talk, speakers highlighted that employees in the industry in Macao are provided with extensive trainings and opportunities from the organisations and their leaders. Students were encouraged to gain more experiences from different departments and positions within the industry and keep cultivating professional networks, along their career journey which would become beneficial to their future development.

During the interactive session, Senior Executives from various departments communicated face-to-face with the students, to provide career advice and to share career experiences. Students in attendance expressed that the event was an exciting and fruitful experience, stimulating their enthusiasm to work in the hotel industry.