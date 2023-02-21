IPIM meets with leaders of the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Guangdong Committee to discuss about co-operation

MACAU, February 21 - On 17 February, Acting President of Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) Vincent U led a delegation to meet with Director General and Deputy Director General of Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province Zhang Jingsong and Chen Yuehua, and Vice President of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Guangdong Committee Cui Shuang, to discuss how to deepen the synergy of economic and trade conventions and exhibitions between the two places, make good use of the advantages of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, co-operate well in attracting foreign investment, and expand the room for development and strengthen multifaceted co-operation. Since 2020, IPIM’s Guangzhou Representative Office has assisted in the referral of a total of 40 bilateral investment projects between Guangdong and Macao, in which 34 have been implemented, involving the big health, modern finance, technology, catering, and other industries.

Working with the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province to “attract investments through exhibitions”

During the meeting with the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, the two sides exchanged information on attracting investment together and deepening co-operation on economic and trade conventions and exhibitions. Vincent U introduced Macao’s “1+4” appropriately diversified development strategy, business advantages, and new opportunities arising from the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin. He added, attracting investments with the connected resources and policy advantages of both regions will help enterprises explore business opportunities in the Greater Bay Area.

Zhang Jingsong and Chen Yuehua, agree that there are much more possibilities in Guangdong’s various industries to collaborate with Macao’s commercial enterprises. Hengqin is an important carrier for deepening the co-operation between Guangdong and Macao, as its unique advantages and development policies can help companies in the Greater Bay Area expand business opportunities.

Joining hands with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Guangdong Committee to help enterprises in Guangdong and Macao expand their market in Portuguese-speaking countries

During the discussion with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Guangdong Committee, Vincent U thanked the Council for its continued support for the promotion of products of Portuguese-speaking countries (PSC) held by IPIM. Cui Shuang expressed his hopes for intensified collaboration and connection between both regions. He also expected Macao’s role as a China-PSCs platform can be brought into full play to build a platform for economic and trade exchanges between Guangdong and Macao, facilitating actively the bilateral connection between enterprises in the two regions with various economic and trade exchange activities enabled by the platform.

In addition, IPIM has six representative offices in the mainland, respectively in Chengdu, Fuzhou, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Shenyang and Wuhan. With geographic convenience, IPIM has been able to connect with mainland’s local governments, chambers of commerce and different associations, as well as target enterprises, to effectively organise investment promotion events, provide convention and exhibition services, and foster the economic and trade co-operation between the mainland and Macao.

During the mission in Guangdong, Vincent U also had a work meeting with personnel stationed at the IPIM’s Guangzhou Representative Office. Since its establishment, IPIM’s Guangzhou Representative Office has continued to function as a window for IPIM to extend its services to the mainland, strengthen connection and contact with sister cities in the Greater Bay Area, and actively contact business organisations and target corporates in the Guangdong and Guangxi service areas, follow up on their plans to make investment and hold exhibitions and conventions, help them seize new development opportunities in Macao.