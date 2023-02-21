13% of Employers Not Yet Paid Contributions, FSS Calls for More Use of Electronic Channels

MACAU, February 21 - As of 20 February, about 3,500 employers still have not yet paid Social Security System’s obligatory system contributions for their employees for the fourth quarter of 2022, accounting for about 13% of the total employers who are required to pay contributions. The Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao) calls on employers and residents to make more use of the electronic channels for payment of contributions or to use the appointment service.

The payment deadline for Social Security System’s contributions for the fourth quarter of 2022 has been extended to 28 February 2023. Employers are required to pay contributions for their local long-term employees before the deadline. In case of late payment, it is required to pay a late payment interest and a fine. If a non-resident worker is hired, the employment fee for non-resident workers must be paid at the same time. For employers using the Electronic Filing Service, they can use electronic channels such as online banking or ATMs for payment of contributions and the employment fee for non-resident workers if there is no staff change of local long-term employees during the quarter, or the staff’s employment information has been submitted within the time limit. For employers who have not applied for the use of the Electronic Fling Service and there is no staff change during the quarter, they can check the payment advice information from the FSS’s online platform ( https://eservice.fss.gov.mo/Employer/cpa/Index?culture=en ), regarding the contributions of long-term employees and the employment fee for non-resident workers. Using the Employer Registration Number and the Payment Advice Number, payment can be made through online banking, or pay at a bank counter, and a Public Services Centre and Sub-Station under the Muncipal Affairs Bureau; other employers may go to a service point of the FSS for making their payment (the office on the 13th floor of China Civil Plaza is closed).

Beneficiaries of the arbitrary system can also pay arbitrary system contributions by logging in to the “Macao One Account” mobile app or website and using electronic payment tools, or pay at a self-service machine with the FSS’s logo, designated banks’ counters and various electronic channels, Municipal Affairs Bureau’s Public Services Centres and Sub-Stations. In case of late payment, the overdue contributions cannot be paid unless contributions are paid with a late payment interest, within two months after the expiration of the statutory time limit.

The FSS calls on employers, and beneficiaries of arbitrary system to make use of the electronic payment channels as much as possible. Where necessary to visit a service point, it is also recommended to use the appointment service and get a ticket number online. For more information, please visit the FSS’s website at www.fss.gov.mo, or call 2853 2850 during office hours for enquiries.