Apostolic Nuncio pays visit to Minister of Foreign Affairs & External Trade.

THE Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See to the Solomon Islands, His Excellency Fremin Emilio Sosa Rodriguez paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Jeremiah Manele last week.

The courtesy visit was made to the MFAET head office in Honiara where both discussed issues of mutual interest.

The visit was made after the Apostolic Nuncio presented his letter of credence to the Acting Governor General, Hon. Patterson Oti.

Minister Manele then presented a traditional gift to H.E Rodriguez and welcomed him to the Solomon Islands.

Solomon Islands and the Holy See established diplomatic relations in June 6th 1985 with their Apostolic Nunciature (Embassy of the Holy See) in Port Moresby being accredited to Solomon Islands.

Bilateral engagements between Solomon Islands and the Holy See over the years have been minimal although cooperation and assistance through the Catholic Church of Solomon Islands and Catholic owned organizations have been substantial and extensive in areas of education, human development, healthcare, and social-welfare.

Some of this assistance included, Educational Institutions operated and funded by the Catholic Church, Hospitals and clinics funded and operated by the Catholic Church, Welfare facilities and support operated by the Church to assist victims of domestic abuse and violence, Relief support and humanitarian aid rendered during times of crisis and natural disaster.

— MFAET PRESS RELEASE —