Breathing apparatus worth 230K handed over to Fire Service of RSIPF

Thirty new Drager Breathing Apparatus (BA) sets were handed over to the Fire Services of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) last week at Central Fire Station in Honiara.

The BA set is a gift from Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) and Australian Federal Police (AFP) Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP).

Director Fire Services, Superintendent Stephen Dekyi said he was very grateful for the continued support from RAPPP and Fire Advisor Gary Power.

Superintendent Dekyi said the BA sets were a critical part of modern day firefighting. They are critical in protecting firefighters from the many toxic gases which are emitted in a fire.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) National Operation Evelyn Thugea thanked Commander RAPPP for the continuing support and development of the Fire Service in preparation for the upcoming Pacific games.

Fire Advisor Power stated that the equipment is critical for firefighter safety.  With a rise in the Fire Services attendance to hazardous material incidents, the BA sets would be of great benefit to RSIPF.

AC Thugea and Acting Commander RAPPP Mr. Clinton Smith attended and witnessed the gifting ceremony. They were greeted by the Director of Fire Services of the RSIPF and RAPPP Fire Advisor Gary Power.

RAPPP Fire Advisor Gary Power demonstrates the new equipment for Assistant Commissioner Evelyn Thugea

 

Members of the Fire Team receive the new equipment

