As MENA Looks to Become CleanEnergyHub,Influx of Worldwide Tech Transfers May Drive Seismic Global Sector Transformation
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) is forecast to be on the receiving end of a huge influx of global technology transfers as the region turbo-charges its drive to become a clean energy hub. That is the prediction of the Centre for Global Development, a non-profit think tank focusing on international development and based out of Washington and London.
With countries spread across MENA abundant in solar potential and now investing in game-changing energy industry shifts, the Centre for Global Development says multilateral institutions could take note and drive a seismic global sector transformation.
“These institutions could help bolster international technology transfers to MENA, as well as scale up investment and trade in clean energy to facilitate the global energy transition,” says a report published recently by the Centre for Global Development. “Given the potential in the region for solar power, MENA could remain a global hub – but this time for clean energy.”
Just how much progress the region is making in its energy transformation and how far it has yet to go will come under scrutiny next month at Middle East Energy, the region’s most reputable and comprehensive event for the energy sector. Formerly known as Middle East Electricity, the show’s 48th edition will run at Dubai World Trade Centre from March 7-9 and feature a dedicated Renewable & Clean Energy Pavilion – a tech, science, and business conduit to the global tech transfer wave.
“The pavilion will be an intermediary, gathering the international energy community together to provide decision-makers, investors, contractors, developers, and system integrators to explore the latest technology that will guide the region through energy transition,” said Azzan Mohammed, Exhibition Director, Energy Portfolio – MEA of Informa Markets, the event organisers.
Middle East Energy 2023 comes at an opportune time for the industry, just nine months before the region hosts COP28. The 28th UN climate change conference will be held in the UAE in November, turning the global spotlight on the challenges MENA countries are set to face in transitioning from fossil fuels to green energy in their net zero journeys.
Countries within MENA have long realised the need for change. The UAE and Morocco have invested heavily in solar, while Saudi Arabia, under its mightily ambitious Vision 2030 blueprint, has committed to building clean, sustainable smart cities to drive the Kingdom’s future.
Indeed, MENA is home to some of the world’s most ambitious renewable energy programmes. Saudi Arabia is planning to develop 58.7GW of renewables by 2030, Morocco is targeting 52 per cent of its energy to come from clean energy by the end of the decade, while Egypt is aiming for 42 per cent clean energy by 2035. The UAE wants 50 per cent of its overall energy mix to be clean within the next 37 years and has begun revising its energy strategy to align it with the goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050. Oman plans for renewable energy to account for 30 per cent of its energy mix by 2030.
Such investment in the clean energy transition is a boon for technology providers regionwide, although there is an acknowledgement that the answer is not always large investment, but rather smart investment. The intelligent money will go to new and emerging technologies that support transition, optimise efficiency, and cost-efficiency.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) says it is working with countries across MENA to leverage their existing capacities and competitive advantages in traditional energy forms towards clean and low-carbon energy technologies. “The aim is to help countries chart a low-carbon pathway for their own growing energy demand, while also exploring export opportunities for emerging low-carbon energy sectors, such as hydrogen,” said the IEA.
Regionwide, the transitional pathways have been mapped out. The impetus now is to meet stated deadlines – and technology will be the enabler. It is this that is drawing more than 800 exhibitors, many promoting game-changing sector technology, to next month’s Middle East Energy convention. Advanced technology is permeating the entire show, which is set to include three standalone conferences across five product sectors, including the Renewable and Clean Energy pavilion.
“The pavilion will cover key areas of the sector including solar, wind, and hydro energy solutions from across the world,” said Mohammed. “It will also include transformative sub-sectors such as energy storage, batteries, and green hydrogen.”
And with 20,000 industry professionals expected at the event, as well as a powerful contingent of policy makers and utilities decision-makers, Middle East Energy 2023 is on course to be the setting for the start of a seismic shift in MENA’s energy transformation.
Middle East Energy 2023 will be the 48th edition of the exhibition and conference formerly known as Middle East Electricity.
To find out more about Middle East Energy, please click visit: https://www.middleeast-energy.com/en/home.html
To register for the event, go to: https://middleeast-energy.me/RegisterNow
Pragati Malik
With countries spread across MENA abundant in solar potential and now investing in game-changing energy industry shifts, the Centre for Global Development says multilateral institutions could take note and drive a seismic global sector transformation.
“These institutions could help bolster international technology transfers to MENA, as well as scale up investment and trade in clean energy to facilitate the global energy transition,” says a report published recently by the Centre for Global Development. “Given the potential in the region for solar power, MENA could remain a global hub – but this time for clean energy.”
Just how much progress the region is making in its energy transformation and how far it has yet to go will come under scrutiny next month at Middle East Energy, the region’s most reputable and comprehensive event for the energy sector. Formerly known as Middle East Electricity, the show’s 48th edition will run at Dubai World Trade Centre from March 7-9 and feature a dedicated Renewable & Clean Energy Pavilion – a tech, science, and business conduit to the global tech transfer wave.
“The pavilion will be an intermediary, gathering the international energy community together to provide decision-makers, investors, contractors, developers, and system integrators to explore the latest technology that will guide the region through energy transition,” said Azzan Mohammed, Exhibition Director, Energy Portfolio – MEA of Informa Markets, the event organisers.
Middle East Energy 2023 comes at an opportune time for the industry, just nine months before the region hosts COP28. The 28th UN climate change conference will be held in the UAE in November, turning the global spotlight on the challenges MENA countries are set to face in transitioning from fossil fuels to green energy in their net zero journeys.
Countries within MENA have long realised the need for change. The UAE and Morocco have invested heavily in solar, while Saudi Arabia, under its mightily ambitious Vision 2030 blueprint, has committed to building clean, sustainable smart cities to drive the Kingdom’s future.
Indeed, MENA is home to some of the world’s most ambitious renewable energy programmes. Saudi Arabia is planning to develop 58.7GW of renewables by 2030, Morocco is targeting 52 per cent of its energy to come from clean energy by the end of the decade, while Egypt is aiming for 42 per cent clean energy by 2035. The UAE wants 50 per cent of its overall energy mix to be clean within the next 37 years and has begun revising its energy strategy to align it with the goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050. Oman plans for renewable energy to account for 30 per cent of its energy mix by 2030.
Such investment in the clean energy transition is a boon for technology providers regionwide, although there is an acknowledgement that the answer is not always large investment, but rather smart investment. The intelligent money will go to new and emerging technologies that support transition, optimise efficiency, and cost-efficiency.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) says it is working with countries across MENA to leverage their existing capacities and competitive advantages in traditional energy forms towards clean and low-carbon energy technologies. “The aim is to help countries chart a low-carbon pathway for their own growing energy demand, while also exploring export opportunities for emerging low-carbon energy sectors, such as hydrogen,” said the IEA.
Regionwide, the transitional pathways have been mapped out. The impetus now is to meet stated deadlines – and technology will be the enabler. It is this that is drawing more than 800 exhibitors, many promoting game-changing sector technology, to next month’s Middle East Energy convention. Advanced technology is permeating the entire show, which is set to include three standalone conferences across five product sectors, including the Renewable and Clean Energy pavilion.
“The pavilion will cover key areas of the sector including solar, wind, and hydro energy solutions from across the world,” said Mohammed. “It will also include transformative sub-sectors such as energy storage, batteries, and green hydrogen.”
And with 20,000 industry professionals expected at the event, as well as a powerful contingent of policy makers and utilities decision-makers, Middle East Energy 2023 is on course to be the setting for the start of a seismic shift in MENA’s energy transformation.
Middle East Energy 2023 will be the 48th edition of the exhibition and conference formerly known as Middle East Electricity.
To find out more about Middle East Energy, please click visit: https://www.middleeast-energy.com/en/home.html
To register for the event, go to: https://middleeast-energy.me/RegisterNow
Pragati Malik
MCS Action FZ LLC
+971545315575 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other