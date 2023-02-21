Submit Release
UPDATE Berlin barracks / runaway juvenile

VSP News Release-Incident

**UPDATE**

 

Juvenile was found and is safe

 

***

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A3001010

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Adam Roaldi                            

STATION:   Berlin Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 02/17/2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Austin Rd. Marshfield, VT

Violation: Runaway Juvenile

 

Name: Bryonna Lamell

Last Seen: 02/17/2023 @ 2035 hours

Last Location Seen: Maplefield’s gas station, Plainfield, VT

Age at Time of Disappearance: 15 years old

Hair Color: brown / dyed blonde

Eye Color: Blue

Height: 5’03”

Weight: 107 lbs

Gender: Female

Race: Caucasian

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received a call regarding a juvenile problem.  Information was provided that Bryonna Lamell was last seen on 02/17/2023 walking with her boyfriend Ayden Jestice towards the Maplefield’s gas station in Plainfield, VT.  Bryonna ran away from her mother’s vehicle at Ayden’s residence, and the two took off on foot.  Bryonna was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt, light blue jeans and white converse sneakers.

 

If you have any information on this person, contact: Trooper Adam Roaldi

Agency: Vermont State Police Berlin

City/State: Berlin, VT

e-mail: Adam.Roaldi@vermont.gov

phone: 802-229-9191

