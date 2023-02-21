North America Commercial Nuclear Power Market Size
BWX Technologies Inc., Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd, Mitsubishi, Heavy Industries Ltd, GE-Hitachi Nuclear Energy Inc., Westinghouse Electric Company LLC, Babcock and Wilcox Company, Exelon Generation Co. LLC, Toshiba, STP Nuclear operating Company, and Bechtel Group Inc among others, are some of the key players in the North America Commercial Nuclear Power market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the North America Commercial Nuclear Power Market is estimated to be valued at USD 14.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 17.1 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2028.
The market for commercial nuclear power is primarily being driven by an expansion in global industrialization and R&D initiatives in a number of different nations. The rapid adoption of these materials in the automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and other industries is fueling the demand for commercial nuclear power. Furthermore, as countries become more populous in the North American region, the demand for power has gradually increased.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “North America Commercial Nuclear Power Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the reactor type outlook, the Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR) segment is anticipated to be the largest-growing segment in the North America Commercial Nuclear Power market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the carrier type outlook, the Island Equipment segment is expected to be the largest-growing segment in the North America Commercial Nuclear Power market
- As per the application outlook, the Electricity Power Generation segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the North America Commercial Nuclear Power market from 2023 to 2028
- The United States is analyzed to dominate the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/north-america-commercial-nuclear-power-market-3941
Reactor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR)
- Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR)
- Boiling Water Reactor (BWR)
- Light Water Graphite Reactor (LWGR)
- Gas Cooled Reactor (GCR)
- Others
Carrier Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Island Equipment
- Auxiliary Equipment
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Electricity Power Generation
- Life-science & Research
- Industrial Applications
- Space & Defense Research
- Others
By Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
