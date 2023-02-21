Philips publishes its Annual Report 2022

/EIN News/ --

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today published its Annual Report 2022. Philips’ Annual Report 2022 will be on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), to be held on May 9, 2023. The convocation notice and the agenda, including explanatory notes, for the AGM 2023 will be published in due course.

2022 was a very disappointing year for Philips and its stakeholders, and as recently announced , the company is taking firm action to strengthen patient safety and quality, improve its execution and step up performance with urgency in 2023.

The 2022 Remuneration Report, as included in the Annual Report 2022, will also be on the agenda of the AGM 2023. In his letter to Philips’ stakeholders, the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee explains that the Committee has been very mindful of the shareholder sentiment and the advisory vote regarding the 2021 Remuneration Report cast at the AGM 2022. The Remuneration Committee reports on how it reached out to the company’s shareholders immediately after the AGM 2022, and how the feedback received from shareholders in the second half of 2022 has been addressed.

The Remuneration Report furthermore explains how the remuneration in respect of the year 2022 has been impacted by Philips’ performance in 2022. In this context, and to further align with the company performance, as well as the sentiment and negative experience of the company’s shareholders and other stakeholders, the Supervisory Board and current Board of Management have jointly concluded that it was appropriate to waive any 2022 Annual Incentive (AI) pay-out and any vesting of the 2020 Long-term Incentive (LTI) grant of the members of the Board of Management.

Philips filed the Annual Report 2022 with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) and expects to file the report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission later today (www.sec.gov).

