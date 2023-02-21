With 5.9%% CAGR, Surgical Sutures Market to Reach US$ 6.9 Billion by 2028 | Global Industry Report

Surgical sutures refer to medical devices used by doctors and healthcare professionals to close wounds or other tissues after an injury or surgery

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Surgical Sutures Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.’ the global surgical sutures market size reached US$ 4.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during 2023-2028.Surgical sutures refer to medical devices used by doctors and healthcare professionals to close wounds or other tissues after an injury or surgery. These are threads or strands manufactured using natural fibers like silk and synthetic materials, such as polyester, polydioxanone (PDS) and polyglactin. They are usually applied using a needle with an attached thread and secured with a surgical knot. Depending on the requirements, they are widely available in absorbable and non-absorbable variants. Since they have excellent tensile strength, sterility and flexibility, surgical sutures find extensive applications in the healthcare sector.Request for a PDF Sample of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/surgical-sutures-market/requestsample Surgical Sutures Market Trends:The rising number of individuals undergoing surgical procedures due to improved efficiency and safety represents the primary factor driving the market growth. In addition, the growing geriatric population and the widespread prevalence of chronic ailments, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), arthritis, cancer and obesity, are other major growth-inducing factors. Besides this, a significant rise in fatal road accidents and high hospital admission rates are also escalating the demand for surgical sutures. Furthermore, various key players are launching advanced products like surgical sutures that facilitate scar-free wound healing while minimizing wound tension, ischemia and tissue injury. This, in confluence with the increasing usage of these sutures in aesthetic plastic surgery procedures, including Brachioplasty, Platysmaplasty, Mastopexy, and brow, midface, and lateral neck suspension, is catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, several technological advancements and rising healthcare expenditure by the governments of various nations are some of the other factors creating a positive market outlook.Surgical Sutures Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:Competitive Landscape With Key Players:The competitive landscape of the global surgical sutures market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Some of these key players include:• Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc• Braun Melsungen AG• Boston Scientific Corporation• CONMED Corporation• DemeTECH Corporation• Integra LifeSciences• Johnson & Johnson• Medtronic plc• Mellon Medical B.V.• Smith & Nephew plc• Stryker Corporation• Teleflex Incorporated• Zimmer BiometKey Market Segmentation:The report has segmented the global surgical sutures market on the basis of type, material, application and end userBased On Type:• Absorbable Sutures• Non-Absorbable SuturesBased On Material:• Monofilament• MultifilamentBased On Application:• Cardiovascular Surgeries• General Surgeries• Gynecological Surgeries• Orthopedic Surgeries• Ophthalmic Surgeries• OthersBased On End User:• Hospitals and Clinics• Ambulatory Surgical Centers• OthersBased On Region:• North America (United States, Canada)• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4616&flag=E Key Highlights of the Report:• Market Performance (2017-2022)• Market Outlook (2023-2028)• Market Trends• Market Drivers and Success Factors• Impact of COVID-19• Value Chain Analysis• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeNote: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.Other Trending Reports:About Us:IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.