Telepsychiatry Market | Global Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Telepsychiatry Market refers to the provision of mental health services, including assessment, diagnosis, and treatment, through remote communication technologies, such as video conferencing, phone, or messaging platforms. Telepsychiatry allows patients to access mental health services from the comfort of their homes or local health facilities, improving access to care, especially in underserved or remote areas. The market includes various telepsychiatry platforms, software, and services, including video conferencing tools, virtual care platforms, and remote monitoring devices. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for mental health services, a shortage of mental health providers, and advancements in technology that enable the delivery of quality care.

A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Telepsychiatry Market was estimated at $6.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $41.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 20.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

With social distancing being the new normal, the demand for teleconsultations and digital health services was at its peak. Telehealth had emerged as a powerful weapon in the war against the pandemic. These factors impacted the global telepsychiatry market positively.

Also, many new government organizations were embracing telehealth through new policies and reimbursement guidelines, which boosted the market growth.

The global telepsychiatry market is analyzed across product type, age group, end user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By product type, the in-home solutions segment held more than two-fifths of the global telepsychiatry market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The routine solutions segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.0% throughout the forecast period.

By age group, the adult segment garnered more than half of the total telepsychiatry market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also project the fastest CAGR of 20.7% throughout the forecast period.

By end-user, the community mental health centers segment held more than two-thirds of the total telepsychiatry market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The homecare segment, simultaneously, would cite the fastest CAGR of 21.2% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the global market across North America generated nearly half of the total telepsychiatry market in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion's share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, at the same time, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global telepsychiatry market report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, GE Healthcare, MDLive, Cerner Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Cisco Systems, Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, American Well, and AMC Health. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

