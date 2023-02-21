US$ 10.3 Billion Energy-Based Therapeutics Market to 2023-2028: Featuring Player Johnson & Johnson, Lumenis, etc.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy Based Therapy Overview 2023-2028:
IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Energy-Based Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global energy-based therapeutics market size reached US$ 7.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.05% during 2023-2028.
What is Energy Based Therapy ? :
Energy-based therapeutics are utilized for the destruction or modification of tissues with the use of technologies, such as thermal, hydro-mechanical, radiofrequency, microwave, cryotherapy, and ultrasound. These procedures are divided based on clinical applications into ophthalmic, general, and aesthetic surgeries. General surgeries include gynecology, ENT microsurgery, lithotripsy, and surgery for cardiovascular diseases. Ophthalmic therapies are often done for conditions, including glaucoma and cataract. Aesthetic surgeries can be both invasive and non-invasive in nature and aid in reducing acne, sun damage, pigmentation, scars, redness, and vascular lesions. Energy-based therapeutics find widespread applications across hospitals and clinics.
Energy-Based Therapeutics Market Treatment :
The emerging trend of aesthetic surgeries, especially for anti-aging treatments, owing to the various breakthroughs in the field of medicine, is among the primary factors driving the energy-based therapeutics market. Besides this, the escalating shift from invasive to non-invasive procedures across the globe, on account of the affordability and efficacy of these treatments, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, energy-based therapies, such as laser and radiofrequency, are being used for managing the genitourinary syndrome of menopause in women, which is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the increasing inclination toward minimally invasive (MI) surgeries for the treatment of diseases, including cancer and cardiac arrhythmias, and the rising number of physician-owned ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the elevating requirement for these procedures, as they are associated with shorter hospital stays, quicker recovery, and reduced complications compared to traditional surgeries, is anticipated to propel the energy-based therapeutics market over the forecasted period.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
• Johnson & Johnson
• Lumenis
• Syneron Medical
• Abbott Medical Optics
• Alcon
• Alna Medical System
• Angiodynamics
• Atricure
• Biolase
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Technology Type:
• Laser Based
• Light Based
• Radiofrequency Based
• Ultrasound Based
• Thermal
• Others
Breakup by Clinical Application:
• Aesthetic
• Surgical
• Ophthalmic
Breakup by End-User:
• Hospital
• Clinics
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Request a Free Sample Brochure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/energy-based-therapeutics-market/requestsample
Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/energy-based-therapeutics-market
