LBank Exchange Will List AONEA COIN (A1A) on February 21, 2023

As a social-based NFT platform, AONEA supports the NFTization of digital assets by using blockchain technology, generates profits through economic activities, and builds a social platform to contribute to the formation of a healthy NFT market. Its native token AONEA COIN (A1A) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on February 21, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing AONEA

According to a global market research, the NFT market value is predicted to grow to $231 billion by 2030. In addition to P2E gaming, various NFT-based businesses are expanding, such as entertainment business issuing various products including albums, photos, and goods of artists with NFT, and NFT-secured loan transaction platform that lends virtual assets for a certain period of time using NFT as collateral.

AONEA (A1A) Blockchain Platform is a decentralized NFT trading platform using Klaytn-based smart contracts. It supports the NFTization of digital assets by using blockchain technology, and can generate profits through economic activities within the platform.

Seeking to maximize users' profits through NFT, A1A aims to reform the structure of a centralized, empowered/monopoly platform. It plans to build a social platform that enables the exchange of opinions, communication, and information delivery of various users for the development of NFT and users' development, thereby contributing to the formation of a healthy NFT market.

Specifically speaking, A1A sells and shares specific items such as photos, works, and videos based on digital content, and provides a platform that allows a lot of participation and communication in order to promote and purchase the digital work, and receive rewards according to the contribution.

The platform intends to provide "comment" and "like" functions that encourage the participation of many people in the A1A ecosystem, that economic exchanges such as goods and money occur, and that users can directly participate in the value of digital content. Content that has a lot of interest and popularity from users increases in value, and all users who support it can be compensated for a portion of the transaction fee.

In addition to the social-based NFT marketplace, A1A also developed its own O2O payment DApp, providing services including decentralized wallet, DeFi and P2P for the purpose of launching NFT staking systems, shopping and game related payment, etc.

About A1A Token

AONEA COIN (A1A) is the native token of the AONEA platform. In the A1A platform, community participation rewards are paid in ONE POINTs. The paid ONE POINTs can be exchanged for A1A tokens. All tokens collected through distribution are used for platform development and operation expenses.

Based on Klaytn network, A1A has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e., 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 20% is provided for token sale, 10% is allocated to the team, and the remaining 70% is reserved.

A1A token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on February 21, 2023, investors who are interested in the AONEA can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of A1A token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

