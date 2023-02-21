FINAL DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Daktronics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 21, 2023 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Daktronics, Inc. ("Daktronics" or "the Company") DAKT for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Daktronics disclosed on December 6, 2022, that it would be incapable of filing its quarterly report for the period ended on October 29, 2022, in a timely manner, as well as admitting "substantial doubt" about its ability to stay in business. The Company added that recent financial decisions had "created a covenant violation under our line of credit agreement." The Company added, "in light of the substantial doubt in our ability to continue as a going concern and our related evaluation of the income tax implications of reaching this conclusion, the Company also expects to conclude that its disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting were not effective as a result of material weaknesses." Based on this news, shares of Daktronics fell by more than 39% on the next day.

