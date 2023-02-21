Infocepts wins The AI Journal's Global Excellence Award

This is the second market recognition Infocepts received this month for its innovative Data & AI solution

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infocepts today announced that it has won the prestigious The AI Journal's global excellence award for its immersive AI analytics solution. Each year, the journal recognizes AI best practices, innovations & solutions that solves real world problems.

This year's competition drew over 250 entries from organizations around the globe and was judged by a 28-member panel composed of representatives from industry dominating brands such as HSBC, Google, Deloitte, Microsoft, and Amazon. The judges were impressed with Infocepts' ability to use AI & augmented analytics technology to solve real world problems that make a positive impact for the future.

"We're honored to be recognized back-to-back by the Everest Group and The AI Journal for our leadership in Data & AI," said Shashank Garg, CEO & Co-founder of Infocepts. "We believe that data & AI will continue to play a key role in transforming businesses across all industries. We are committed to helping our clients realize full potential of their data to drive business growth," he added.

"Infocepts has set a high standard for innovation and creativity with its winning entry in the category Best Use of XR. With this being the biggest year yet, it made the competition tough with innovative, smart, thought-provoking, results-driven entries coming in from across the world," said Tom Allen, Founder and CEO of The AI Journal. "It's fantastic to see the effort and passion of companies like Infocepts rewarded by winning at the 2022 Global Excellence Awards," he added.

About Infocepts

Infocepts is a data solutions firm that enables improved business results through more effective use of data, AI & user-friendly analytics. We partner with our clients to resolve the most common & complex challenges standing in their way of using data to strengthen business decisions.

For more information, please visit http://www.infocepts.com or follow Infocepts on LinkedIn.

