WaterField's Magnetic Playdate Case Cranks Up the Gaming Style

WaterField Designs introduces the Playdate Magnetic Case: an impeccably handcrafted, compact case to protect and carry the popular nostalgia gaming handheld and power cord. The Made-in-USA gaming case projects a discreet, sophisticated aesthetic making it versatile enough for any setting.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- San Francisco designer and manufacturer WaterField Designs announces the new Playdate Magnetic Case, an innovative, protective case to carry the popular Panic gaming console and its power cord.

VIDEO DEMO

"Our customers and social media followers have been clamoring for a classy Playdate case, so we've designed a unique one I think they'll appreciate," said company owner Gary Waterfield. "It's custom-fitted to hold the Playdate—with or without the Playdate cover—and its USB cord. I love the smell of the premium leather and the way the compact gaming case feels in my hand. The magnetic closure is secure and fun to use; it even allows you to charge your Playdate while it's protected inside the case."

Premium full-grain leather, vegan ballistic nylon, or vegan waxed canvas, combined with plush interior padding, envelop the Playdate for excellent protection. Strings of rare-earth magnets along two sides of the Playdate case create a magnetic "zipper" that can be opened by squeezing the case between two fingers or by placing one finger inside and "unzipping" the magnets. The sleek custom-fitted case carries its contents discreetly.

Playdate Magnetic Case Features:

Rugged full-grain leather, ballistic nylon, and waxed canvas each project a professional aesthetic (that can slip under the radar at work).

Clever rare-earth magnetic "zipper" closure quietly secures the main compartment, acts as a protective bumper, and allows in-case charging.

Soft, plush liner protects the Playdate's display, body, and crank.

Reinforced interior seams create an additional protective barrier around the Playdate.

Cushioned interior pocket stows the Playdate USB charging cord.

Two nylon loops attach to an optional wrist strap or a carabiner that can fasten the case to a bag or strap.

Designed and handcrafted entirely in WaterField's San Francisco sewing studio.

The Playdate Magnetic Case joins WaterField's bespoke gaming case collection for gamers on the go: Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite Cases, Analogue Pocket Cases, and Steam Deck Cases.

Availability & Pricing

Playdate Magnetic Case

Price: $45 (ballistic nylon or waxed canvas); $49 (full-grain leather).

Colors and materials: choice of black, blue, chocolate, grizzly, or white full-grain leather with black ballistic nylon; or two vegan options: all black ballistic nylon or all tan waxed canvas. Padded liner. Strings of rare-earth magnets. Nylon webbing loops.

Dimensions: 4.5 x 4.5 x 1 in.; ballistic nylon and waxed canvas: 1.9 oz; full-grain leather: 2.3 oz.

Optional add-ons: carabiner +$3; 3/8-inch leather wrist loop +$15.

Pre-order now. Shipping begins March 7.

About WaterField Designs

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to transport their technology stylishly and responsibly. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information is available on the company website under "Our Story."

Waterfield Designs and SFBags are trademarks of WaterField Designs © 2023. WaterField is not affiliated with Panic, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Heidi Marzke, Waterfield Designs, 4152970088, heidi@sfbags.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Waterfield Designs