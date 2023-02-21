Edgecore Networks Showcases Cutting-edge Aggregation and Core Router at MWC 2023

Brings Open Networking Economics and Choice to Mobile Networks

MWC – Edgecore Networks, the leader in open networking solutions, today announced that it will showcase its latest innovation, an aggregation and core router, at the upcoming MWC, meeting the networking needs of Telecom service providers for 5G xHaul, edge, and aggregation applications.

With the introduction of 5G, carrier and cloud service providers are upgrading their network infrastructure to address major growth in bandwidth driven by new innovative services and the increased number of users. Edgecore Networks provides a series of new open networking router platforms featuring the Broadcom StrataDNX family of chipsets with deep buffer designs that meet various user cases in core, metro, and aggregation networks. The new router combines a multi-role advanced routing algorithms capability with carrier-grade hardware, and MPLS capabilities to provide high-end network solutions for data centers, service providers, and enterprises. The platform offers a comprehensive suite of features and a multirole function capability through its robust hardware design, such as IP/MPLS routing, VPN, QoS and security, which can be easily configured and managed through Edgecore's rich partner ecosystem.

"We are excited to showcase our latest innovation at MWC 2023 and demonstrate how our aggregation and core routing platforms with a diverse software ecosystem can help service providers achieve their networking goals," said Nanda Ravindran, Vice President of Product Management. "With hardened platform designs and together with our partners, we aim to help customers build cost effective, reliable, and scalable networks that meet the demands of their end customers."

Edgecore Networks invites attendees to visit its booth — Hall 5, Stand 5A61 — at MWC 2023 to experience the power of its aggregation and core routers and learn more about its other innovative solutions and services.

Product Highlights

Aggregation Routers:

AGR400 series routers support low power, scalable packet buffer memory, and various carrier features, including Ethernet OAM, MPLS, and segment routing for the most demanding environments. This series includes hardware options with an external TCAM and external TAP chip, equipped with rich timing interfaces (1PPS, 10MHz, TOD), and full support for SyncE and IEEE 1588v2 timing profiles, which is ideal for any type of network aggregation.

Core Routers:

COR500 series routers offer a high-performance switch fabric for carrier, data center, or transport networking applications. The solution provides a total of 96 Tbps of bandwidth in a spine and leaf architecture.

Hyperscale Data Center Switches:

DCS240 is a cost-effective, open network spine switch for data center fabric, providing 400G wire-speed with 12.8 Tbps of bandwidth.

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading network ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for the Data Center, Service Provider, Enterprise and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking providing a full line of open WiFi access points, packet transponders, virtual PON OLTs, cell site gateways, aggregation routers and 1G, 10G, 25G, 40G, 100G and 400G OCP Accepted™ switches that offer choice of commercial and open source NOS and SDN software. For more information, visit www.edge-core.com.

