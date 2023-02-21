Surge in demand for luxury leather accessories is expected to stimulate the demand for leather goods market
According to a market report published by Bizwit Research & Consulting, LLP, the Market is valued at approximately USD 412.4 billion in 2021.INDIA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for leather goods is estimated to accelerate owing to the changing fashion trends around the world. Novel and popular luxury leather products have been introduced by industry players as a result of shifting fashion trends. For instance, in the present scenario, small-but-stylish leather items and luggage are gaining huge popularity among customers. Additionally, the surge in demand for luxury leather items is further stimulates market expansion worldwide. According to Statista, the market for luxury leather goods is expected to be worth around USD 50.74 billion in terms of revenue in 2021 and is expected to reach about USD 64.48 billion by the year 2025. Thus, these factors are likely to bolster the growth of the market.
The global Leather Goods Market is valued at approximately USD 412.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.56% over the forecast period 2022-2029.
The rising fashion trend towards leather, increasing consumer disposable income, and growing domestic & international tourism are the key factors that are augmenting the market growth during the estimated years. However, stringent government regulations and fluctuations in the prices of raw materials are expected to restrict market growth in the forthcoming period.
The Rising inclination towards vegan and synthetic leather is leveraging various growth prospects for the market over the forecasting period. With the advent of bio-based leather, various companies are focusing on creating synthetic leather manufactured from natural fibers like flax cotton or cotton fibers coupled with corn, palm, soybean, and other materials in order to gain a competitive market share in the global leather goods market. For instance, in January 2021, Adidas AG declared the unveiling of a new range of footwear manufactured from mushroom leather under the sustainability initiative. The company entered into a partnership agreement with Stella McCartney, lululemon, and biotech firm Bolt Threads. in order to produce plant-based vegan leather footwear. Therefore, these factors are likely to propel the growth of the Leather Goods Market in the anticipated years.
Read the report and download the sample from here: Global Leather Goods Market Size study & Forecast, Type (Genuine, Synthetic, Vegan), by Product (Handbags, Small Leather Goods & Accessories, Apparel, Footwear, Pet Accessories, Automotive Accessories), and Regional Analysis, 2022-2029
The Global Leather Market is segmented into by Type and by Product. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Genuine
Synthetic/Vegan
By Product:
Handbags
Small leather goods & accessories
Apparel
Footwear
Pet accessories
Automotive accessories
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
RoLA
Rest of the World
The total market revenue is calculated on the basis of revenue generated through sales of various leather goods such as Handbags, apparel, Footwear, and other accessories. However, any revenue generated through the resale and repair of these Goods is excluded from the report. Major companies covered under the report include Nike. Inc., Puma SE, Knoll Inc, Fila Inc, Samsonite International S.A., Adidas AG, New balance Athletics Inc., American leather holdings, LLC, VIP Industries Ltd., And Timberland LLC, and Other Popular regional players across various countries are also considered for revenue calculation.
Krishant Mennon
Bizwit Research & Consulting LLP
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram