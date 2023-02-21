/EIN News/ --

2022 annual results

Edenred’s results break new records, driven by top line growth of 25% in 2022

Further acceleration of growth in 2022, notably in the fourth quarter, fueled by the Group’s business and innovation momentum



Further penetration in markets still largely underpenetrated across the three business lines, notably in the SME segment

Increased use of Edenred solutions to improve employees’ purchasing power, be it Ticket Restaurant ® or Beyond Food solutions (employee engagement, mobility) Highly attractive Beyond Fuel offering, illustrated by the success of the fully digital maintenance and toll solutions Total revenue of over €2 billion, up 24.8% as reported and up 21.2% like-for-like versus 2021 Operating revenue up 19.2% like-for-like, including 22.3% growth in the fourth quarter

or Beyond Food solutions (employee engagement, mobility) Other revenue up twofold to €87 million, driven by strong business volume growth and higher interest rates Record financial performance in line with top line growth



EBITDA of €836 million, up 24.9% as reported and up 23.3% like-for-like

EBITDA margin of 41.2%, up 0.7 percentage points like-for-like Net profit, Group share of €386 million, up 23.3%

Free cash flow of €881 million, while accelerating technology investments

Net debt/EBITDA ratio at 0.4x Proposed dividend of €1.00 per share1, up 11% Extra-financial performance living up to the Group’s ESG commitments



Edenred included in the Euronext CAC 40 ESG index 2022 extra-financial targets exceeded

Industry-leading ESG ratings Edenred is ideally positioned to continue generating profitable growth in 2023 and beyond



Deployment of the Beyond 22-25 plan to further penetrate existing markets and accelerate the implementation of the Beyond Food, Beyond Fuel and Beyond Payment strategies, scaling the Edenred platform to aggregate, orchestrate and distribute more solutions

plan to further penetrate existing markets and accelerate the implementation of the Beyond Food, Beyond Fuel and Beyond Payment strategies, scaling the Edenred platform to aggregate, orchestrate and distribute more solutions Further investments to strengthen Edenred’s technology leadership and provide increasingly efficient and user-friendly solutions

Edenred confirms its Beyond 22-25 targets for 2023: Like-for-like EBITDA growth >+12% Free cash flow/EBITDA conversion rate >70% 2

targets for 2023:



***







Bertrand Dumazy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Edenred, said: “Business volume of €38 billion pushed our revenue up 25%, past the €2 billion mark. In line with this strong top line growth, our results once again broke new records this year. I would like to congratulate Edenred’s 10,000 employees for their unwavering commitment. They can be happy with this good performance, and proud of the progress we have made toward our extra-financial goals. As the world leader in earmarked funds solutions, Edenred is reaping the rewards of the sustained investments we’ve been making in technology to innovate and disrupt our markets. Our strong business momentum, combined with our relevant, user-friendly solutions, continues to drive new client wins.







Edenred provides concrete solutions in a multitude of areas, including changing work practices, reduced purchasing power, employee engagement, fleet electrification and corporate payment efficiency and security. Our new Beyond 22-25 strategic plan is based on organically developing our portfolio of solutions, forming new partnerships and leveraging our ability to seize future external growth opportunities. We’re uniquely positioned to keep penetrating our markets while scaling our platform advantage by aggregating, orchestrating and distributing a growing number of solutions. That’s why we are fully confident in our prospects of generating sustainable and profitable growth in 2023 and beyond.”

2022 ANNUAL RESULTS

The consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 were reviewed by the Board of Directors on February 20, 20233.

2022 key financial metrics:

(in € millions) 2022 2021 % change (reported) % change

(like-for-like) Operating revenue 1,944 1,583 +22.8% +19.2% Other revenue 87 44 +96.1% +95.5% Total revenue 2,031 1,627 +24.8% +21.2% EBITDA 836 670 +24.9% +23.3% EBIT 687 538 +27.7% +27.1% Net profit, Group share 386 313 +23.3%

Total revenue: €2,031 million





Total revenue for 2022 amounted to €2,031 million, up 24.8% as reported compared with 2021. This year-on-year increase includes a favorable 3.6% currency effect and a 0.0% scope effect. On a like-for-like basis, total revenue was up 21.2%.

In the fourth quarter, total revenue climbed 29.6% as reported and 26.3% like-for-like, marking a further acceleration compared with the first nine months of the year. Currency and scope effects were positive in the quarter, respectively adding 2.5% and 0.8% to total revenue.

Operating revenue: €1,944 million

Operating revenue increased by 22.8% as reported to €1,944 million in 2022. This rise takes into account a favorable 3.7% currency effect and a 0.0% scope effect. On a like-for-like basis, operating revenue grew by 19.2% versus 2021.

Fourth-quarter operating revenue totaled €569 million, up 25.8% as reported and up 22.3% like-for-like. These figures mark a further acceleration in business, reflecting Edenred’s ability to scale its platform advantage to step up market penetration and win new clients, particularly in the SME segment. Growth was notably driven by a solid performance from end-of-year gift card campaigns despite a high basis of comparison, and by the continued success of Beyond Fuel solutions.

Operating revenue by business line





(in € millions) 2022 2021 % change (reported) % change

(like-for-like) Employee Benefits 1,152 961 +19.9% +17.8% Fleet & Mobility Solutions 539 414 +30.2% +23.5% Complementary Solutions 253 208 +21.6% +16.9% Total 1,944 1,583 +22.8% +19.2%





(in € millions) Fourth-quarter 2022 Fourth-quarter 2021 % change (reported) % change

(like-for-like) Employee Benefits 349 279 +25.4% +23.1% Fleet & Mobility Solutions 144 114 +26.2% +22.4% Complementary Solutions 77 61 +26.5% +18.1% Total 569 454 +25.8% +22.3%

The Employee Benefits business line generated €1,152 million in operating revenue in 2022, representing an increase of 19.9% as reported (+17.8% like-for-like) and accounting for 59% of Group operating revenue.

This strong growth reflects the good business momentum and the continued success of the digital Ticket Restaurant® offering among both large corporate accounts and SMEs, a segment that remains largely untapped with a penetration rate three to five times lower on average than that of large corporates. It also reflects the impact of companies’ starting to use the higher maximum face values set by law, enabling them to protect their employees’ purchasing power.

In addition to meal vouchers, Edenred also benefited from the draw of its Beyond Food solutions. These solutions are particularly suited to companies seeking to boost employee engagement, especially amid today’s reduced purchasing power and war for talent. In September 2022 in France, for example, Edenred partnered with Betterway, a pioneer in corporate sustainable mobility, in order to harness the potential offered by this market. This strategic partnership, consolidated in late 2022 by Edenred’s contributions to the company’s capital increase, will enable the two partners to jointly offer the Mobility Pass, a solution that covers all employer subsidies for employee commutes (sustainable mobility, public transportation and fuel allowances).

In the fourth quarter, operating revenue for Employee Benefits amounted to €349 million, up 25.4% as reported (+23.1% like-for-like) compared with the same period in 2021. This performance mainly reflects an excellent end-of-year gift card campaign despite a high basis of comparison, along with the enhanced attractiveness of Edenred’s solutions in the current macroeconomic context.

In the Fleet & Mobility Solutions business line, which accounted for 28% of the Group’s business, operating revenue came to €539 million in 2022, up 30.2% as reported over the period (+23.5% like-for-like).

This performance reflects the success of the Beyond Fuel strategy in both Europe and Latin America, notably driven by the attractiveness of maintenance and toll solutions. In February 2022 as part of this strategy, Edenred acquired Greenpass, an issuer of electronic toll solutions in Brazil, with the aim of accelerating its development in a fast-growing market with significant cross-selling potential. The business line also benefited from strong commercial momentum in the underpenetrated SME segment, reporting a 21% increase in the number of new contracts signed over the year, driven by the relevance of the Group’s digital, multi-product offering.

During the year Edenred also expanded its solutions for fleet managers, joining forces with ChargePoint, a leading electric vehicle charging network provider in Europe and the United States. Thanks to this partnership, UTA Edenred can support fleet managers in the transition to electric vehicle usage by giving them access to over 400,000 public electric charge points across 33 European countries through an all-in-one solution.

In the fourth quarter, Fleet & Mobility Solutions operating revenue came to €144 million, up 26.2% as reported (+22.4% like-for-like) compared with 2021.

Complementary Solutions, which includes Corporate Payment Services, Incentive & Rewards and Public Social Programs, generated operating revenue of €253 million in 2022, representing 13% of the Group total. This business line grew by 21.6% year-on-year as reported (+16.9% like-for-like).

This performance reflects good commercial dynamism in Corporate Payment Services in North America operated through Edenred CSI, spurred by new contract wins in segments into which the company has recently expanded, such as property management. In addition, Edenred CSI rounded out its corporate payment offering in the United States in October 2022 with the acquisition of IPS, a leader in invoice automation.

Complementary Solutions’ performance also reflects the continued success of the Group’s innovative programs, such as Benefit Xpress in Taiwan and the new value-added services accessible via the C3Pay mobile app in the United Arab Emirates.

In the fourth quarter, Complementary Solutions delivered operating revenue of €77 million, a rise of 26.5% as reported (+18.1% like-for-like) versus 2021 despite a high basis of comparison.

Operating revenue by region





(in € millions) 2022 2021 % change (reported) % change

(like-for-like) Europe 1,189 1,010 +17.7% +17.7% Latin America 603 452 +33.6% +18.7% Rest of the World 152 121 +25.2% +32.7% Total 1,944 1,583 +22.8% +19.2%





(in € millions) Fourth-quarter 2022 Fourth-quarter 2021 % change (reported) % change

(like-for-like) Europe 355 294 +20.7% +21.1% Latin America 172 128 +34.3% +20.5% Rest of the World 42 31 +38.1% +40.5% Total 569 454 +25.8% +22.3%

In Europe , operating revenue amounted to €1,189 million in 2022, an increase of 17.7% both as reported and like-for-like. Europe represented 61% of Group operating revenue. In the fourth quarter, operating revenue was up 20.7% as reported and 21.1% like-for-like.

In France, operating revenue amounted to €315 million in 2022, an increase of 10.2% as reported and like-for-like, including growth of 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fourth-quarter growth was driven by an acceleration in Employee Benefits solutions, as the digital Ticket Restaurant® benefit continued to attract many clients among large corporate accounts and SMEs. Performance was also fueled by the success of Beyond Food solutions and particularly the employee engagement platform ProwebCE, the leading solution for works councils in France, with 13,000 clients and nearly 7 million employees able to access deals from 2,000 partners. This strong momentum was further enhanced by the acquisition of Enjoy Mon CSE in September 2022.

Operating revenue in Europe excluding France totaled €874 million in 2022, up 20.7% as reported and like-for-like. Fourth-quarter operating revenue for the region rose by 25.3% as reported (+25.7% like-for-like), lifted in particular by a very good performance in Employee Benefits. This is the result of the strong traction enjoyed by the digital Ticket Restaurant® offering. It also reflects the enhanced attractiveness of Beyond Food solutions, illustrated by the success of the multi-benefit, single-card offering developed in several countries (including Belgium, Portugal and Finland) and the end-of-year gift card campaign.

The region’s performance also reflects robust growth in Edenred’s Fleet & Mobility Solutions thanks to the continued deployment of its Beyond Fuel strategy, as well as its agility in adapting to the changing needs of its clients, as illustrated by the new partnership with Chargepoint in April 2022.

Operating revenue amounted to €603 million in Latin America in 2022, up 33.6% as reported (+18.7% like-for-like). The region accounted for 31% of consolidated operating revenue in 2022. In the fourth quarter, operating revenue increased by 34.3% as reported (+20.5% like-for-like).

In Brazil, operating revenue rose by 16.7% like-for-like in 2022 versus 2021. Fourth-quarter operating revenue climbed 16.5% like-for-like. This robust growth reflects a very good performance in Employee Benefits spurred by the success of the Ticket Superflex multi-benefit offering and the growing contribution of the Itaú partnership in the SME segment. Performance was also driven by Fleet & Mobility Solutions, thanks to strong business momentum in the SME segment and the ongoing success of the Beyond Fuel strategy, with maintenance and toll solutions continuing to prove extremely popular with fleet managers.

In Hispanic Latin America, operating revenue climbed 23.0% like-for-like in 2022. Fourth-quarter operating revenue advanced 29.0% like-for-like, reflecting both accelerating growth in Employee Benefits solutions and another good performance from Fleet & Mobility Solutions.

In the Rest of the World , operating revenue amounted to €152 million, up 25.2% as reported and up 32.7% like-for-like over the period. This very good performance was notably driven by robust business momentum for Edenred CSI’s Corporate Payment Services, illustrated by the 38% year-on-year increase in virtual cards issued in 2022. Fourth-quarter operating revenue rose by 38.1% as reported (+40.5% like-for-like).

Other revenue: €87 million

Other revenue represented €87 million in 2022, a rise of 96.1% as reported (+95.5% like-for-like). In the fourth quarter, other revenue totaled €33 million, up 172.0% as reported (+174.9% like-for-like). This significant increase reflects the impact of business growth on the float4, as well as favorable changes in interest rates in all regions where the Group operates, with a gradual acceleration quarter after quarter. This results from the steady rise in interest rates observed for several quarters now in Latin America and Europe (outside the euro zone), and from the more recent increase in the euro zone.

Record EBITDA: €836 million

EBITDA came in at an all-time high of €836 million in 2022, [at the top end of the range announced in October 20225], delivering record growth of 24.9% as reported and of 23.3% like-for-like.

The EBITDA margin was 0.7 percentage point higher like-for-like, at 41.2%. Edenred kept a tight rein on operating expenses while accelerating spending on innovation and technology to fuel its future growth, illustrating its operating leverage. Edenred also benefited from the contribution of other revenue.

Net profit: €386 million

Net profit, Group share came in at €386 million, up 23.3% in line with the growth in EBITDA.

Net profit takes into account other income and expenses for a net expense of €30 million (versus a net expense of €33 million in 2021), a net financial expense of €54 million (versus €19 million in 2021)6, a net income tax expense of €188 million (versus €151 million in 2021), and €(31) million attributable to non-controlling interests (versus €(30) million in 2021).

Strong cash flow generation

Edenred leveraged its strongly cash generative business model to deliver record-high funds from operations before other income and expenses (FFO) of €673 million in 2022, up 21% as reported.

In 2022, Edenred continued to invest in its platform to fuel the Group’s sustainable and profitable growth and lengthen its technology lead. Capital expenditure in 2022 amounted to €151 million, or 7.4% of Group total revenue, in line with the 7%-8% expected under the Beyond 22-25 plan.

In all, free cash flow was a record €881 million in 2022, lifted by the increase in the float – notably due to the good fourth-quarter performance – and by the positive impact of regulatory changes affecting the Ticket City product in Germany, for which the related cash was considered as restricted until January 1, 2022. Excluding the one-off impact of this change in regulations, free cash flow would have amounted to €711 million for 2022, compared with €518 million for 2021, with a free cash flow/EBITDA conversion rate of 85% versus 77% in the previous year.

Even stronger financial position





At December 31, 2022, Edenred had net debt of €307 million, versus €816 million at December 31, 2021. This sharp year-on-year decrease in net debt notably reflects free cash flow generation of €881 million over 2022, €240 million returned to shareholders, and a €43 million negative impact from currency effects and non-recurring items.

The Group’s net debt/EBITDA ratio therefore stood at 0.4x in 2022, versus 1.2x in 2021.

Edenred enjoys a robust financial position with a high level of liquidity and a solid balance sheet. In April 2022, Standard & Poor’s affirmed the Group’s BBB+ Strong Investment Grade rating and upgraded its outlook from stable to positive.

The cost of the Group’s debt was 2.2% in 2022 versus 0.7% in the prior year, a rise of 1.5 percentage points notably due to higher interest rates in the euro zone.

Commitment to ESG and extra-financial performance





Throughout 2022, Edenred continued to implement its corporate social responsibility policy, “Ideal”, which is aimed at improving quality of life (People), protecting the environment (Planet) and creating value ethically and responsibly (Progress). The Group exceeded its extra-financial objectives for 2022. Under the People component, for example, 33% of executive positions are now held by women (2 points above target). Regarding its Planet goals, greenhouse gas emissions intensity has been reduced by 51% since 2013 (compared with the 36% target). Lastly, regarding the Progress pillar, 58% of users and merchants have now been made aware of balanced nutrition and food waste (against a target of 52%).

Moreover, the Group is increasingly recognized for its commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. In September 2022, for example, Edenred joined the Paris stock exchange’s Euronext CAC 40 ESG index, taking its place alongside other companies demonstrating ESG best practices.

Over the long term, Edenred confirms that it will step up its ESG commitments, as announced at its Capital Markets Day in October 2022. At this event, the Group placed ESG at the heart of its Beyond 22-25 plan, committing to net zero carbon by 2050 in line with SBTi targets7 and stepping up the objectives of its “Ideal” CSR policy, with the aim of cementing its status as an employer of choice and a trustworthy Tech for Good company through its solutions that encourage more virtuous and responsible behaviors.

€1.00 dividend proposed for 2022





Edenred is proposing a dividend of €1.00 per share for 2022, representing an 11% increase compared with the prior year, in line with the Group’s policy of progressive dividend growth. This dividend will be submitted to shareholders for approval at Edenred’s Combined General Meeting on May 11, 2023. Payment of the dividend will be made solely in cash.

Dividend payment schedule:

June 7, 2023: Ex-date.

June 8, 2023: Record date.

June 9, 2023: Dividend payment date.





OUTLOOK

On the strength of its record-breaking 2022 performance, the Group is confident as it moves into 2023, and expects to see continued strong business growth in all regions and all business lines.

2023 will continue to be shaped by structural trends such as changes in the working world and the start of a new era of mobility coupled with global ecosystem digitization. Against this backdrop, the Group will push ahead with scaling its unique platform advantage, deploying its Beyond 22-25 strategic plan with three priorities:

Scale the Core: grow further in its existing markets, which are still largely underpenetrated, notably by capitalizing on a segmented go-to-market strategy, and cross-selling and up-selling in its client portfolio;

Extend Beyond: accelerate the Beyond Food, Beyond Fuel and Beyond Payment strategies by launching and deploying more value-added services for its clients, partner merchants and users;

Expand in New Businesses: expand into promising new geographies.





While the economic environment remains relatively uncertain, Edenred continues to benefit from the increased attractiveness of its solutions amid reduced purchasing power, a talent war, and the need for better control of fleet expenses.

Boasting low leverage and high cash flow generation, Edenred will continue to invest in order to strengthen its technology leadership and fuel its innovation strategy. Edenred also plans to seize external growth opportunities to support the three development priorities of its Beyond 22 - 25 plan in each of its business lines, boosted by more than €2 billion in M&A fire power.

Lastly, Edenred confirms the targets set out in its new Beyond 22-25 strategic plan for 2023, namely:

Like-for-like EBITDA growth >+12%

Free cash flow/EBITDA conversion rate >70%8

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER

Edenred expands its Corporate Payment invoice automation capabilities in the US, with the acquisition of IPS

Edenred announced the acquisition of IPS, a leading invoice automation vendor, through its corporate payment subsidiary Edenred CSI. This acquisition enhances Edenred CSI’s value proposition by expanding along the procure-to-pay value chain and integrating a turnkey invoice automation solution into its digital platform.

By combining suppliers’ invoice processing and payment automation, Edenred CSI clients will have access to an end-to-end integrated solution that further simplifies and streamlines the management of the entire accounts payable process.

Edenred presents Beyond 22-25 , its new strategic plan through 2025, to coincide with its Capital Markets Day on October 25, 2022

In an environment shaped by accelerating new structural trends such as changes in the working world, a new era of mobility and global ecosystem digitization, Edenred aims to become the global platform of choice at work in larger markets.



Edenred operates in markets that are still largely underpenetrated and that therefore harbor considerable growth opportunities, reinforced by widespread adoption of new behaviors. Against this backdrop, the Group intends to leverage to the full its unique global platform advantage by developing a common approach in each of its business lines based on three priorities: Scale the Core, Extend Beyond and Expand in New Businesses.

The Beyond 22-25 strategic plan will drive sustainable and profitable growth and generate high levels of free cash flow over the 2022-2025 period. Edenred has also placed ESG at the heart of its Beyond 22-25 plan, announcing an acceleration in its extra-financial commitments, including a commitment to net zero carbon by 2050 in line with SBTi targets.

Edenred acquires a stake in Betterway to accelerate the development of sustainable corporate mobility





Edenred announced that it had acquired a €4 million stake in Betterway, a pioneer in corporate mobility passes. The two companies had been business partners since September 2022. This new alliance will consolidate their strategic vision. By contributing to Betterway’s development, Edenred is strengthening its leadership position in the employee benefits market. The joint Edenred-Betterway mobility offering will provide the Group’s clients with the most comprehensive and innovative solution on the French market.





UPCOMING EVENTS

April 20, 2023: First-quarter 2023 revenue

May 11, 2023: General Meeting

July 25, 2023: First-half 2023 results

October 19, 2023: Third-quarter 2023 revenue

▬▬

About Edenred

Edenred is a leading digital platform for services and payments and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting 52 million users and 2 million partner merchants in 45 countries via 950,000 corporate clients.

Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (such as meal benefits), incentives (such as gift cards, employee engagement platforms), mobility (such as multi-energy, maintenance, toll, parking and commuter solutions) and corporate payments (such as virtual cards).

True to the Group’s purpose, “Enrich connections. For good.”, these solutions enhance users’ well-being and purchasing power. They improve companies’ attractiveness and efficiency, and vitalize the employment market and the local economy. They also foster access to healthier food, more environmentally friendly products and softer mobility.

Edenred’s 10,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient and more responsible every day.

In 2022, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed some €38 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards.

Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good and MSCI Europe.

The logos and other trademarks mentioned and featured in this press release are registered trademarks of Edenred S.E., its subsidiaries or third parties. They may not be used for commercial purposes without prior written consent from their owners.

▬▬

CONTACTS

Communications Department







Emmanuelle Châtelain

+33 (0)1 86 67 24 36 emmanuelle.chatelain@edenred.com







Media Relations







Matthieu Santalucia

+33 (0)1 86 67 22 63

matthieu.santalucia@edenred.com Investor Relations







Cédric Appert

+33 (0)1 86 67 24 99

cedric.appert@edenred.com







Baptiste Fournier

+33 (0)1 86 67 20 73 baptiste.fournier@edenred.com













APPENDICES

Glossary and list of references needed

for a proper understanding of financial information

a) Main terms





Like-for-like, impact of changes in the scope of consolidation, currency effect:





Like-for-like or organic growth corresponds to comparable growth, i.e., growth at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation. This indicator reflects the Group’s business performance.

Changes in activity (like-for-like or organic growth) represent changes in amounts between the current period and the comparative period, adjusted for currency effects and for the impact of acquisitions and/or disposals.

The impact of acquisitions is eliminated from the amount reported for the current period. The impact of disposals is eliminated from the amount reported for the comparative period. The sum of these two amounts is known as the impact of changes in the scope of consolidation or the scope effect.

The calculation of changes in activity is translated at the exchange rate applicable in the comparative period and divided by the adjusted amount for the comparative period.

The currency effect is the difference between the amount for the reported period translated at the exchange rate for the reported period and the amount for the reported period translated at the exchange rate applicable in the comparative period.

Business volume:





Business volume comprises total issue volume of Employee Benefits, Incentive and Rewards, Public Social Program solutions and Corporate Payment Services, plus the transaction volume of Fleet & Mobility Solutions and other solutions.

Issue volume:





Issue volume is the total face value of the funds preloaded on all of the payment solutions issued by Edenred to its corporate and public sector clients.

Transaction volume:





Transaction volume represents the total value of the transactions paid for with payment instruments, at the time of the transaction.

b) Alternative performance measurement indicators included in the December 31, 2022 Financial Report





The alternative performance measurement indicators outlined below are presented and reconciled with accounting data in the Annual Financial Report.

Indicator Reference note in Edenred’s 2022 condensed consolidated financial statements Operating revenue



Operating revenue corresponds to:



operating revenue generated by prepaid vouchers managed by Edenred,

and operating revenue from value-added services such as incentive programs, human services and event-related services.

It corresponds to the amount billed to the client company and is recognized on delivery of the solutions. Other revenue



Other revenue is interest generated by investing cash over the period between:



the issue date and the reimbursement date for vouchers,

and the loading date and the redeeming date for cards. The interest represents a component of operating revenue and as such is included in the determination of total revenue.



EBITDA



This aggregate corresponds to total revenue (operating revenue and other revenue) less operating expenses.

It is used as the benchmark for determining senior management and other executive compensation as it reflects the economic performance of the business.



EBIT



This aggregate is the "Operating profit before other income and expenses", which corresponds to total revenue (operating revenue and other revenue) less operating expenses, depreciation, amortization (mainly intangible assets, internally generated or acquired assets) and non-operating provisions.

EBIT excludes the net profit from equity-accounted companies and excludes the other income and expenses booked in the “Operating profit including share of net profit from equity-accounted companies”.



Other income and expenses See Note 10.1 of consolidated financial statements Funds from operations (FFO) See consolidated statement of cash flows (Part 1.4)

c) Alternative performance measurement indicators not included in the December 31, 2022 Financial Report





Indicator Definitions and reconciliations with Edenred’s 2022 condensed consolidated financial statements Free cash flow Free cash flow corresponds to cash generated by operating activities less investments in intangible assets and property, plant and equipment.



Operating revenue

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY In € millions 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Europe 270 237 281 238 283 241 355 294 1,189 1,010 France 76 69 74 66 71 65 94 86 315 286 Rest of Europe 194 168 207 172 212 176 261 208 874 724 Latin America 123 97 148 107 161 120 172 128 603 452 Rest of the world 33 29 36 28 40 33 42 31 152 121 Total 426 363 465 373 484 393 569 454 1,944 1,583 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY



In %



Change reported Change L/L Change reported Change L/L Change reported Change L/L Change reported Change L/L Change reported Change L/L Europe +13.8% +13.4% +18.1% +18.0% +17.5% +17.6% +20.7% +21.1% +17.7% +17.7% France +10.3% +10.3% +12.2% +12.2% +8.7% +8.7% +9.8% +9.8% +10.2% +10.2% Rest of Europe +15.3% +14.8% +16.9% +16.8% +24.3% +24.4% +25.3% +25.7% +20.7% +20.7% Latin America +26.5% +16.5% +38.0% +17.2% +34.6% +19.9% +34.3% +20.5% +33.6% +18.7% Rest of the world +14.3% +26.0% +26.9% +36.7% +21.1% +27.7% +38.1% +40.5% +25.2% +32.7% Total +17.3% +15.3% +24.5% +19.2% +23.0% +19.1% +25.8% +22.3% +22.8% +19.2%

Other revenue

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY



In € millions



2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Europe 5 3 6 3 9 3 17 5 37 14 France 2 1 1 1 1 1 3 3 7 6 Rest of Europe 3 2 5 2 8 2 14 2 30 8 Latin America 7 6 10 6 11 6 14 7 42 25 Rest of the world 1 1 2 1 2 1 3 2 8 5 Total 13 10 18 10 23 11 33 13 87 44 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY



In %



Change reported Change L/L Change reported Change L/L Change reported Change L/L Change reported Change L/L Change reported Change L/L Europe +40.5% +39.1% +89.8% +88.9% +165.4% +165.3% +342.8% +344.8% +166.8% +166.8% France +5.6% +5.6% -2.0% -2.0% +4.0% +4.0% +70.5% +70.5% +20.0% +20.0% Rest of Europe +66.0% +63.5% +159.5% +158.0% +281.4% +281.2% +511.2% +514.4% +269.7% +269.7% Latin America +33.5% +22.8% +71.1% +44.1% +74.7% +54.0% +80.0% +63.4% +66.3% +47.6% Rest of the world -18.9% +35.3% +10.1% +78.4% +60.0% +149.1% +185.2% +334.8% +50.3% +136.4% Total +28.9% +29.7% +69.1% +63.0% +100.1% +99.7% +172.0% +174.9% +96.1% +95.5%

Total revenue

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY In € millions 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Europe 275 240 287 241 292 244 372 299 1,226 1,024 France 78 70 75 67 72 67 97 88 322 292 Rest of Europe 197 170 212 174 220 178 275 210 904 732 Latin America 130 103 158 113 172 126 186 135 645 477 Rest of the world 34 30 38 30 42 34 45 32 160 126 Total 439 373 482 384 506 405 603 465 2,031 1,627 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY



In %



Change reported Change L/L Change reported Change L/L Change reported Change L/L Change reported Change L/L Change reported Change L/L Europe +14.2% +13.8% +19.1% +19.0% +19.6% +19.6% +24.9% +25.3% +19.7% +19.7% France +10.2% +10.2% +11.9% +11.9% +8.6% +8.6% +10.8% +10.8% +10.4% +10.4% Rest of Europe +15.9% +15.3% +18.4% +18.3% +27.3% +27.4% +30.7% +31.3% +23.5% +23.5% Latin America +26.9% +16.8% +39.6% +18.6% +36.7% +21.7% +36.8% +22.9% +35.3% +20.2% Rest of the world +12.9% +26.5% +26.1% +38.6% +22.8% +32.9% +42.6% +49.4% +26.3% +36.9% Total +17.6% +15.7% +25.7% +20.4% +25.2% +21.4% +29.6% +26.3% +24.8% +21.2%

EBITDA et EBIT

In € millions







2022







2021







Change reported







Change L/L







Europe 536 426 +26.1% +26.0% France 117 107 +9.7% +9.7% Rest of Europe 419 319 +31.6% +31.5% Latin America 276 209 +32.1% +17.8% Rest of the world 38 33 +14.5% +38.9% Others (14) 2 N/A N/A EBITDA 836 670 +24.9% +23.3%





In € millions







2022







2021







Change reported







Change L/L







Europe 458 354 +29.5% +29.5% France 93 85 +9.3% +9.3% Rest of Europe 365 269 +35.9% +35.9% Latin America 232 174 +33.3% +20.3% Rest of the world 21 18 +19.4% +66.0% Others (24) (8) N/A N/A EBIT 687 538 +27.7% +27.1%

Summarized balance sheet

In € millions Dec. 2022



Dec. 2021



In € millions Dec. 2022



Dec. 2021



ASSETS LIABILITIES Goodwill 1,605 1,506 Total equity (613) (869) Intangible assets 738 677 Property, plant & equipment 157 156 Gross debt and other financial liabilities 3,341 3,538 Investments in associates 67 67 Provisions and deferred tax 168 185 Other non-current assets 164 178 Float (Trade receivables, net) 1,562 1,322 Vouchers in circulation (Float) 5,840 5,258 Working capital excl. float (assets) 1,731 1,267 Working capital excl. float (liabilities) 2,438 2,211 Restricted cash 2,120 2,428 Cash & cash equivalents and other current financial assets 3,030 2,722 TOTAL ASSETS 11,174 10,323 TOTAL LIABILITIES 11,174 10,323 Dec. 2022 Dec. 2021 Total working capital 4,985 4,880 Of which float: 4,278 3,936

From Net profit, Group share to Free Cash Flows

In € millions 2022 2021 Net profit attributable to owners of the parent 386 313 Non-controlling interests 31 30 Dividends received from equity-accounted companies 10 14 Difference between income tax paid and income tax expense 26 16 Non-cash impact from other income and expenses 220 183 = Funds from operations before other income and expenses (FFO) 673 556 Decrease (Increase) in working capital 11 84 (145) Recurring decrease (Increase) in restricted cash 275 221 = Net cash from (used in) operating activities 1,032 632 - Recurring capital expenditure (151) (114) = Free cash flows (FCF) 881 (9) 518(10)





1 To be proposed at the General Meeting of May 11, 2023.

2 Based on constant regulations and methods.

3 Turkey is now qualified as a hyperinflationary economy. The Group has therefore applied IAS 29 – Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies to its operations in this country since January 1, 2022.

4 The float corresponds to a portion of the operating working capital from the preloading of funds by corporate clients.

5 In October 2022, the Group upgraded its EBITDA outlook to between €810 million and €840 million, compared with a target range of between €770 million and €810 million announced in July 2022.

6 Net financial expense in 2022 takes into account the negative impact of exchange rates and of hyperinflation in Argentina and Turkey. In 2021, net financial expense included the increase in the fair value of Edenred’s investments in the Partech funds.

7 For scopes 1, 2 and 3a.

8 Based on constant regulations and methods.

9 Including a one-off positive impact of €170 million from the change in regulations in Germany in 2022.

10 Including payment of the €157 million fine issued by France’s antitrust authority.

Attachment