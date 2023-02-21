Black Gram Market: Global Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Forecast by 2023-2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Gram Market Outlook 2023-2028:
The latest research study “Black Gram Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” the global black gram market size reached 3.4 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 5.0 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during 2023-2028.
Black gram, also known as vigna mungo, black lentil, or urad dal, is a type of legume that is grown in a cluster of small, black seeds. Additionally, it has a unique flavor and texture with a mild nutty taste and is widely utilized in a variety of dishes. It contains a high concentration of carbohydrates, vitamins, antioxidants, potassium, vitamins, and minerals and is a good source of dietary fiber. It is also known to have several health benefits, including helping to increase bone mineral density, reduce cholesterol levels, and improve digestion as it offers oxygenated blood to different body parts.
Black Gram Market Growth :
The rising consumption of black grams among individuals is a major driving factor. Apart from this, the increasing awareness regarding the health benefits offered by black grams is providing a boost to sales across the globe. Due to its high protein content, it is incorporated into vegan and vegetarian meals, which is providing a thrust to the market. Furthermore, the proliferation of online retail channels offering benefits, including easy availability of products, secured payment methods, free doorstep delivery, and exciting deals and discounts, is creating a positive market outlook. Moreover, it also aids in maintaining good skin condition and regulates glucose levels in the blood.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Region:
• India
• Myanmar
• Thailand
• Others
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry.
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
