Commercial Real Estate Investment For The Residential Investor - New Book Release

When most people think of property investing, they usually think of investing in residential real estate. There is a perception that commercial is too risky, unaffordable, & hard to understand” — Con Tastzidis

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, February 24, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many residential investors are considering investing in commercial property and are unsure where to start.The newly released book" Commercial Real Estate Investing for the Residential Investor" sets out to serve those investors.Written by the commercial real estate veteran Con Tastzids of over 33 years, the book debunks the seven myths of commercial property investment. It is an essential guide to help the property investor with their first investment in commercial property.Some of the areas covered in the book include:Navigating through Commercial Property LeasesHow rents work with Commercial Real EstateWays to purchase Commercial PropertyThe Advantages of investing in Commercial PropertyThe many types of Commercial Property to fit all budgetsDetermining the Highest and Best Use of a Property to ensure the best possible returnDifference between Commercial vs Residential Real Estate The "experts" remind us that dark clouds are moving into the economy. Hardly an optimum time to invest,Con Tastzids has been there. Working through the highs and lows. Record high and low-interest rates, high & low inflation, financial crashes & booms, pandemics and other economic disruptions. Buying, selling, managing, advising, refurbishing, repositioning, and developing virtually all property investments at all price levels. From small residential and retail shops to larger international Hotels. Working for clients from the USA, Australia, Europe, Asia & South Africa.Throughout the book, Con provides many real-life examples (and profitable solutions) in good and unfavourable economic times. Con also outlines how with a bit of research and knowledge, it is possible to survive and be well rewarded when the dark clouds move on.It could be a good time to discover the benefits of adding commercial property to your investment portfolio.Con Tastzidis founded multi award-winning Commercial Real Estate a Business Brokers CST Properties based in Sydney, Australia in 2001Con has over 40 years of extensive property and business experience working with clients from the USA, Australia, Europe, New Zealand and South Africa. From small investors, mum and dads two large family owners and international hotel and resort groups, including Intercontinental and Sheraton hotels. Con also helps clients conduct tenant analysis and identify and assess property redevelopment/highest and best use growth opportunities to increase yield and property values.The ebook is available on Amazon Books Link follows https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BV5NVJYD/

