Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market : Latest Industry Trends, Trades, Supply, Demand, Prospects by 2027

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) Drugs Market refers to the market for drugs and therapies used to treat RA, a chronic autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and damage to joints and other tissues. The market is driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of RA, growing demand for more effective treatments, and advances in technology. Key players in the market include AbbVie, Pfizer, Roche, and Johnson & Johnson. The RA drugs market is expected to grow in the coming years due to the increasing demand for these therapies, ongoing research and development, and the development of new and more effective treatments.

The market for RA drugs includes various types of medications such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), biologic response modifiers, and small molecule inhibitors. Biologic response modifiers and small molecule inhibitors are growing in popularity due to their effectiveness in treating RA and improving patient outcomes. The market also includes a growing demand for targeted, personalized treatments that are tailored to the specific needs of individual patients.

The increase in arthritis, the rise of arthritis drugs, the infringement of patents and the introduction of biosimilar drugs, the rise of the geriatric population, the rise in the acceptance of DMARDs are common and government initiatives to raise awareness of arthritis symptoms. and joints are the main factors that cause the growth of arthritis. Rheumatoid arthritis medicine. In addition, innovations in advanced biology, increased health care costs, better purchasing power, and access to quality medicines for poor and middle-class families around the world are other factors contributing to the growth of market. However, drug-related side effects and high cost of biologic DMARD therapy are expected to be the major restraints in the global market. On the contrary, increasing awareness for early diagnosis and treatment of arthritis is expected to provide high growth potential for arthritis medicine market during the forecast period.

On January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a public health emergency of international concern. COVID-19 has affected approximately 210 countries around the world.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

The manufacturing of drugs are considered under essential services and thus, the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market has not been much affected.

Drugs used for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis like tocilizumab and hydroxychloroquine have also been studied for treatment of the novel corona virus.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 - 𝐑𝐡𝐞𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐢𝐝 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

𝐑𝐡𝐞𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐢𝐝 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐛-𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

The global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market is analyzed across drug class, administration, sales channel, and region. Based on drug class, the disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs segment contributed to nearly four-fifths of the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market share in 2019 and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs segment, on the other hand, is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on route of administration, the parenteral segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market revenue in 2019and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2027. Simultaneously, the oral segment would register the highest CAGR of 3.1% till 2027.

Based on region, North America generated the highest in 2019, generating more than two-fourths of the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 3.2% by 2027. The other two provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market report include Amgen Inc., UCB S.A., Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

By drug class, the DMARDs segment held largest rheumatoid arthritis drugs market share in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of route of administration, the parenteral segment held largest rheumatoid arthritis drugs market share in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

According to sales channel, the over-the-counter drugs segment exhibits fastest growth, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

