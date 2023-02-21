India Food Processing Market Size, Industry Growth, Business Opportunities and Research Report 2023-2028
The escalating demand for ready-to-eat products, owing to the rising urban population and raised employment rates, is among the factors driving the market.SHERIDAN, WY, USA, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “India Food Processing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The India food processing market size reached INR 25,455 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 45,345 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during 2023-2028.
Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:
• Base Year of the Analysis: 2022
• Historical Period: 2017-2022
• Forecast Period: 2023-2028
Food processing is a vast sector that comprises activities, such as horticulture, plantation, agriculture, dairy, animal husbandry, and aquaculture. It also includes other industries that use agricultural inputs for the manufacturing of edible products. Food processing enhances the taste of the meals and reduces the incidences of foodborne diseases, including salmonellosis, perfringens poisoning, noroviruses, and campylobacteriosis. It aids in preserving the nutritional value of products by preventing oxidation. In addition, food processing provides several advantages, such as boosting the shelf life of the meals, ease of preparation, and turning raw materials into attractive and marketable products.
India Food Processing Market Trends:
The escalating demand for ready-to-eat products and snacks, owing to the rising urban population and raised employment rates, is among the primary factors driving the India food processing market. Besides this, the increasing awareness in individuals toward the benefits of consuming breakfast cereals, cheese, tinned vegetables, bread, crisps, sausage rolls, pies, pasties, bacon, sausage, ham, salami, cakes, and biscuits is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the launch of several policies by the government bodies to encourage investments in the food processing sector and approve proposals for joint ventures (JV), foreign collaborations, industrial licenses, and export-oriented units is also catalyzing the market across India. Apart from this, the extensive infrastructure development, such as primary processing centers, cold chain units, and collection and central production centers, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) in this industry is expected to bolster the India food processing market in the coming years.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the India food processing market based on sector and region.
Breakup by Sector:
• Dairy
• Fruits and Vegetables
• Meat and Poultry Processing
• Fisheries
• Packaged Foods
• Beverages
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North India
• South India
• East India
• West India
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the India food processing market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
