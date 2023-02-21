Recruiting for Good Rewarding $5000 for Paris 2024 Trips to Help Fund Girl Gigs
Love supporting girls and luxury rewards; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund girls program and earn $5000 for Paris Reward www.5000forParis.com
Love Chocolate, Fashion, Paris Participate in Recruiting for Good Referral Program Earn $5000 to Experience Salon du Chocolat www.TheSweetestParisTrip.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created sweetest club for talented girls in LA who love creative writing, reading books, and sweet meaningful parties. #lovetopartyforgood #theinnerbeautyclub www.TheInnerBeautyClub.com
Staffing agency Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals to fund girl programs and will reward referrals for companies hiring with $5000
Recruiting for Good is launching The Sweetest Luxury Rewards for women who participate in our referral program (introduce Recruiting for Good to companies hiring professional); help fund girls programs and earn $5000 for Paris.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "2024 is The Perfect Year to Visit Paris, with 4 Seasons to Party for Good; Spring 'Sweet Fashion Week,' Summer 2024 Olympics, Fall Salon du Chocolat (World's Greatest Fashion and Chocolate Show), and Winter Celebrate New Year's with Your Favorite Plus One!"
How Women Participate and Earn Exclusive Paris Reward?
1. Women make an introduction to a company, executive, or VP of HR that is hiring professional staff.
2. Recruiting for Good helps the company find a talented professional.
3. Our staffing agency earns a finder's fee to fund girls community program and rewards $5000 for Paris.
Carlos Cymerman, adds "With our $5000 reward, we're making it easier to experience the most beautiful city in the world, visit your family in France; and perhaps inspire you to Celebrate Your Birthday in Paris!"
About
Recruiting for Good created The Inner Beauty Club for Girls in LA who love creative writing, reading books, and shopping. The purpose of the club is to create and reward fulfilling experiences thru community parties. At the parties girls will learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values that prepare them for life. www.TheInnerBeautyClub.com.
The Inner Beauty Club was inspired by our creative phenom 13 year old NJ Girl 'Books and Looks,' who has been working on 'The Sweetest Gigs' for the last two years; and now works on 'Fashion Loves Freedom' (creative writing gig) www.FashionLovesFreedom.com; doing monthly fashion reviews, and sweet fashion interviews.
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Love to support girls in life and luxury shopping; then, participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund sweet girl community programs, and Earn The Sweetest Luxury Shopping (Beauty, Christmas, Diamonds, Paris, and Shoes Too) Rewards/Experiences. To learn more visit www.LovetoShopforGood.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
