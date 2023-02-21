Broadcast Equipment Market Size Report 2022-2027: Growth, Top Companies Share, Research And Forecast
The global broadcast equipment market is primarily driven by the increasing penetration of smartphones, high-speed internet, and laptops.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Broadcast Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The global broadcast equipment market reached a value of US$ 4.86 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 6.74 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.30% during 2022-2027. Broadcast equipment refers to a set of automated systems and devices for transmitting audio or video material across any electronic mass communication medium. Some most commonly used broadcast equipment includes dish antennas, encoders, microphones, transmitters and repeaters, cameras, video servers, amplifiers, and modulators. It is widely used in recording studios, radio stations, and other facilities to ensure the production and transmission of high-quality video and audio in a timely and cost-effective manner. Nowadays, leading manufacturers are launching advanced wireless broadcast equipment to expand their product portfolio and consumer base.
Market Trends:
The global broadcast equipment market is primarily driven by the increasing penetration of smartphones, high-speed internet, and laptops and the rising digital content consumption. Moreover, the surging adoption of broadcast equipment due to the escalating demand for high-quality audio and video content has augmented the product demand. Additionally, several key players are heavily investing in introducing innovative product variants to gain a competitive advantage. In line with this, the rising focus on replacing the traditional SDI-based environments with live production systems that offer high efficacy and system control has catalyzed market growth. Furthermore, the increasing number of over-the-top (OTT) subscriptions coupled with a significant shift toward internet protocol (IP)- and cloud-based solutions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID–19) outbreak is propelling the market growth. Other factors, including improving cloud infrastructure, rising adoption of digital platforms, rapid digitization, and advancements in the Internet of Things (IoT), are also anticipated to drive the market further.
Broadcast Equipment Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the broadcast equipment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• AvL Technologies
• Belden Inc.
• Broadcast RF Limited
• EVS Broadcast Equipment
• General Dynamics Corporation
• Global Invacom
• Grass Valley
• Clyde Broadcast
• ETL Systems Ltd
• Evertz
• Sencore (Wellav Technologies Ltd.)
• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global broadcast equipment market based on product, technology, application and region.
Breakup by Product:
• Dish Antennas
• Switches
• Video Servers
• Encoders
• Transmitters and Repeaters
• Others
Breakup by Technology:
• Analog Broadcasting
• Digital Broadcasting
Breakup by Application:
• Studio Production
• Post Production
• Sports Production
• News Production
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
