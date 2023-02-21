Tattoo Removal Market Expected to Reach $795 Million by 2027 | Top Companies and Industry Growth Insights

Tattoo Removal Market Size

Tattoo removal market size was valued at $478 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $795 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 19.3% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tattoo removal market size was valued at $478 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $795 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 19.3% from 2020 to 2027. Tattoo removal is a procedure used to get rid of unwanted tattoos through surgery, laser, creams, and others. Laser beam operates by breaking down ink particles of tattoos to remove the same. However, a surgical procedure involves simply cutting out the skin that is tattooed using scalpel and then stitching the wound. Surgical procedure is mainly used for small tattoos and is generally not considered for large tattoos. In addition, tattoo removal procedure by creams is a slow and painless process to clear inked area of the skin. Among these procedures, the most commonly used technique for tattoo removal is laser procedure, owing to its efficiency, in terms of safety, clearing scar, fading a tattoo, and relatively less pain than surgical procedures.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Agic Capital (Fotona D.O.O.), Bison Medical, Candela Corporation, Cryomed Aesthetics, Cutera, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Fosun Pharma (Alma Lasers), Lumenis Ltd., Lutronic Corporation

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3537

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

Coronavirus (COVID-19) was discovered in late December in Hubei province of Wuhan city in China. The disease is caused by a virus, namely, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is transmitted from humans to humans. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected tattoo removal market, as major tattoo removal procedures such as laser and surgical procedures are being postponed, owing to direct contact of physicians to people who want to remove their tattoos. Moreover, decrease in number of tattoo removal procedures may create financial problems for tattoo studios, medical spas, and parlors. Thus, a negative impact of COVID-19 on tattoo removal market is observed.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/243f3fe02fb0c024c5811fa9de0ae93d

The global tattoo removal market is segmented into procedure, end user, and region. On the basis of procedure, the market is categorized into laser procedure, surgical procedure, creams, and others.

The laser procedure segment dominated the global market in 2019, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. Key factors such as increase in demand for laser technology, shift in preference of individuals toward laser tattoo removal rather than surgical removals, and various advantages offered by laser procedures have made it a safer and reliable tattoo removal technique.

By end user, it is classified into hospitals, clinics, and others. The clinics segment accounted for maximum market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to preference among individuals for clinics, owing to availability of advanced equipment for tattoo removal as compared to hospitals and other end users and rise in number of tattoo removal clinics across the globe. Moreover, tattoo removal procedures in clinics offer advantages such as presence of skilled professional ensuring minimal scarring, avoidance of wounds, and no loss of skin texture during or after the removal treatment.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3537

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By procedure, the laser procedure segment held 59.08% share in the global market in 2019.

On the basis of end user, the clinics segment held largest tattoo removal market share in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.