British Filmmaker JACK SPRING Unleashes Grimsby’s Moxie with New Comedy Heist Film ‘THREE DAY MILLIONAIRE’

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starting today, British director Jack Spring lets loose on American audiences the new raucous black comedy heist film, THREE DAY MILLIONAIRE, about English fishermen in Grimsby battling the odds stacked up against them.This tale of working-class heroes who dream of a better life and fight to make it happen, recently opened to huge success in the U.K. with an 8-week theatrical run and selling out numerous special engagement screenings. Critics touted the film as: “A hilarious journey” (Joe.co.uk), “A comic masterpiece” (Reach), and “Instant classic” (Nerdly.co.uk).THREE DAY MILLIONAIRE follows three friends returning home to have the ultimate three-day-long celebration after weeks at sea working for Grimsby’s last remaining trawler. However, when they discover the company owner hasn’t been paying the workers and plans to shut the company’s doors forever, they realize they must save their company, save their friends, and most importantly, save their way of life. With the help of an unexpected confidant, the three lads attempt to carry out the greatest heist Grimsby has ever seen – what could possibly go wrong?The film stars Colm Meaney (Con Air, Star Trek), Jonas Armstrong (Robin Hood, Edge of Tomorrow), Robbie Gee (Snatch, Small Axe) and James Burrows (Fighting with My Family, This is England), and is destined to be a classic in the vein of Snatch, This Is England, and Shaun of the Dead.THREE DAY MILLIONAIRE reflects the long and turbulent history of Grimsby, as a Northern ex-industrial town searching for a new identity amid a cost-of-living crisis, government schemes and the woes of Brexit, while also revealing the hopeful spirit of those who live there.Spring knew he wanted to bring this underdog thrill ride to the screen from the moment he started reading the fast-paced comedy screenplay by Paul Stephenson. Spring’s family is from Grimsby, as is his favorite football club, so his natural affinity for the town is clear to see. He spent large periods during his childhood in the tow and was insistent every frame of the film was shot there on location.“For American audiences it's a real 'slice' of the UK that they're not used to seeing. Similar to Trainspotting or Snatch, they'll see the fabric of a part of the UK that isn't quintessential London. It's a fast paced, funny, emotional heist film with a bunch of hyper-real characters and an unbelievable soundtrack,” explains Spring.Spring became the UK’s youngest feature film director with his debut comedy, Destinations: Dewsbury, which enjoyed a 6-week theatrical run and was acquired by Amazon Prime, Sky and Virgin. At age 18, Spring raised the financing after he founded an inflatable hot tub rental company to prove to investors, they could trust him with their money. He shot the film the next year and after its release was touted as one of the ‘next big things’ for British cinema. THREE DAY MILLIONAIRE marks Spring’s second feature film.Beginning February 21, 2023, THREE DAY MILLIONAIRE will be releasing in the United States and Canada through VOD and digital services, including Amazon Prime, iNDEMAND and Vudu.Official Film Social Channels:Twitter: @ThreeDayFilm Instagram: @ ThreeDayFilm Facebook: /ThreeDayFilm

