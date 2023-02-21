Global Custody Service Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Custody Service Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 21, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Custody Service Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the custody service market. As per TBRC’s custody service market forecast, the custody services market is expected to grow from $57.9 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6%.

The growth in the custody service market is due to automation and standardization. North America region is expected to hold the largest custody service global market share. Major players in the custody service global market include Bank of New York Mellon, Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase, State Street Bank and Trust, BNP Paribas, Northern Trust Corporation.

Trending Custody Service Market Trend

The development of digital asset custody platforms in custody services is gaining traction in the market. Companies in the global custody services market are increasingly focusing on digital asset custody with better security and operational efficiency.

Custody Service Market Segments

•By Service: Core custody services, Ancillary services, Core depository services, Other Administrative Services

•By Type: Equity, Fixed Income, Alternative Assets, Other Types

•By Geography: The global custody service market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Custody services typically include the settlement, safekeeping, and reporting of marketable securities and cash held by customers. By lending securities to approved borrowers on a short-term basis, a customer can earn additional income on custody assets.

Custody Service Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Custody Service Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides custody service market research insights on custody service global market size, drivers and custody service global market trends, custody service global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and custody service market growth across geographies. The custody service global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

