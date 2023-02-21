Nurse Call Systems Global Market Report 2023: Robust Growth in Healthcare Expenditure & Investments and Better Insurance Coverage Drive Demand

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nurse Call Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Nurse Call Systems Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Nurse Call Systems estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Integrated Communication Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Buttons segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $491.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR

The Nurse Call Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$491.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$705.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$417.4 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 14 Featured) -

Ascom Holding AG

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Intercall Systems, Inc.

Rauland-Borg Corporation

Schrack Seconet AG

Siemens AG

TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.

Tyco International PLC

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Nurse Call Systems: A Prelude

Nurse Call Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Aging Population: Pillars for Market Growth

Robust Growth in Healthcare Expenditure & Investments and Better Insurance Coverage Drive Demand for Nurse Call Systems

Global Healthcare Market: Breakdown of Spending in US$ Trillion for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020

Continuous Technological Advancements in Nurse Call Systems Lead to Market Growth

Easy Data Availability for Healthcare Personnel and Departments Supports Market Growth

Developing Asian Countries to Offer Growth Opportunities for Nurse Call Systems Market

Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Environment: A Major Restraint

Integration and interoperability of Nurse Call Systems Challenges Market Growth

Product Overview

Nurse Call Systems: Definition and Features

Nurse Call Systems: By Instrument Type

Nurse Call Button

Integrated Communication Systems

Mobile Systems

Intercom Systems

Nurse Call Systems: By Technology Type

Wired Systems

Wireless Systems

Nurse Call Systems: By End-Use

Hospitals

Assisted Living Centers & Nursing Homes

Clinics & Physician Offices

Ambulatory Service Centers

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

