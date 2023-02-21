Financial Services Diversity Organization hosts Career Fair & National Conference in Chicago

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Wholesaling Diversity (AWD) is a 501(c)(3) US non-profit organization centered on black financial services professionals working in the wholesaling, key accounts, and advanced markets career paths. After a wildly successful 2022 event in National Harbor, Maryland, AWD hosts its 7th Annual National Assembly, Conference and Career Fair this year from June 21st to June 23rd at Swissôtel Chicago.

Notably, the AWD "Greater Chicagoland Career Expo & Job Fair" will be held Friday morning June 23rd from 9:30AM to 1:00PM CST and feature over twenty Fortune 500 financial services firms, hiring for internships and full-time roles in every department--locally, globally, and remote. All students, career changers, and job seekers in the Midwestern US are strongly encouraged to attend. Attendees may register online at: diversityinwholesaling.org

South Side Chicago natives, Marlōn Hall, CFS (AWD Founder & President) and Ron Williams, ChFC (AWD VP & Academic Outreach Director), are excited to highlight their city and its abundant talent. This year's event features the annual career fair, powerful keynote speakers, targeted workshops, professional mentorship, and much more. This year, AWD members and sponsors will support Chicago-area charities Sarah's Circle and Bernie's Book Bank.

"The difference between a moment and a movement is sacrifice. AWD embodies the collective sacrifice of hundreds of black wholesalers helping each other get better and advance. AWD also helps black college students embark on, then thrive in, this lucrative and fulfilling career called financial services wholesaling." – Ron Williams, AWD Director of Academic Outreach.

"As is often the case with lucrative, professional career paths—black people are woefully underrepresented in financial services wholesaling, particularly black women. AWD is laser focused on our desired outcome: black representation in financial services wholesaling reflecting, at minimum, the demographics of the United States at large." –Marlōn Hall, AWD Founder & President

About The Association for Wholesaling Diversity

The Association for Wholesaling Diversity is the world's first and only advocacy group for African American financial services wholesalers. Founded in February 2016, AWD today boasts over 600 members—every black wholesaler, key accounts, and advanced markets professional representing every company, channel, region, and product in the financial services industry. AWD Mission: 1) strengthen our community of black wholesalers, 2) enhance the ongoing professional development of black wholesalers, 3) leverage our collective network to improve career advancement for black wholesalers, and 4) recruit, train, and welcome black students, job seekers, and career changers into our thriving black wholesaler community. Visit: diversityinwholesaling.org .

