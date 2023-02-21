Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,370 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 363,652 in the last 365 days.

Moore Kuehn Encourages TA, ARGO, FMIA, and SUMO Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders.   Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

  • TravelCenters of America Inc. TA

TravelCenters of America has agreed to merge with BP p.l.c.. Under the proposed transaction, TravelCenters shareholders will receive $86.00 in cash per share.

  • Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. ARGO

Argo Group International has agreed to merge with Brookfield Reinsurance. Under the proposed transaction, Argo Group International shareholders will receive $30.00 per share in cash.

  • First Miami Bancorp, Inc. FMIA

First Miami Bancorp has agreed to merge with United Community Banks. Under the proposed transaction, First Miami Bancorp shareholders will receive 40.2685 shares of United Community Banks common stock per share.

Sumo Logic has agreed to merge with affiliates of Francisco Partners. Under the proposed transaction, Sumo Logic shareholders will receive $12.05 per share in cash.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com
(212) 709-8245


You just read:

Moore Kuehn Encourages TA, ARGO, FMIA, and SUMO Investors to Contact Law Firm

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.