Facade Market Growth Rate Expects to Exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% | Analysis Report By 2027
A facade represents the exterior front of a building that generally consists of roofing, ventilation louvers, street awnings, etc.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕”, the global facade market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% during 2022-2027. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global façade market to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2022-2027).
A facade represents the exterior front of a building that generally consists of roofing, ventilation louvers, street awnings, etc. It is usually produced from metal, wood, concrete, ceramic, glass, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), stone, etc. Some of the common types of facades comprise siding, cladding, exterior insulation finishing system (EIFS), curtain walls, etc. They offer an aesthetic appeal to the building and aid in providing enhanced fabrication, durability, and weather protection. Consequently, facades are extensively utilized across residential buildings, retail stores, hotels, healthcare centers, warehouses, etc.
𝐅𝐚ç𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
The inflating levels of urbanization and the rising number of modern infrastructures across countries are primarily stimulating the facade market. Moreover, the improving living standards of individuals and the escalating demand for aesthetically appealing building designs are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the shifting consumer preferences from conventional roofs, sidings, and wall claddings towards the ceramic-, glass-, or PVC-based alternatives are positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the development of green and energy-efficient buildings is augmenting the adoption of facades to maintain internal temperature and provide thermal insulation, thereby mitigating the need for additional HVAC systems.
Apart from this, they are also utilized in corporate buildings and industrial facilities, owing to their improved durability, weatherproofing, fabrication, etc., which is bolstering the global market. Additionally, the increasing inclination among numerous retail- and hospitality-based businesses towards visually appealing outer architecture is further catalyzing the market growth. In line with this, the introduction of smart product variants that are integrated with thermo-bimetals is expected to fuel the facade market in the coming years.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players.
• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A
• Enclos Corp. (CH Holdings USA Inc.)
• EOS Framing Limited
• FunderMax GmbH
• Harmon Inc. (Apogee Enterprises Inc.)
• Kawneer Company Inc. (Arconic Corporation)
• Permasteelisa S.p.A. (Lixil Group Corporation)
• Rockwool International A/S
• Walters & Wolf Glass Company
• YKK AP Inc. (YKK Corporation).
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The report has categorized the market based on product type, material and end use.
Breakup by Product Type:
• Ventilated
• Non-Ventilated
• Others
Breakup by Material:
• Glass
• Metal
• Plastic and Fibre
• Stones
• Others
Breakup by End Use:
• Commercial
• Residential
• Industrial
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
